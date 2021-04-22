The ‘controversial’ reunion of Angélica Rivera with Cynthia Klitbo and Aylín Mujica

“I have a lot of respect for Kate and whoever has her opinions,” Klitbo said on First Hand. “But I know Angelica very closely, I was there, I did see what she did. She was in charge of sending (messages) to our friends: ‘Look, I’m doing this for the children,'” he explained. The actress assured that Angelica never publicized her actions. “People really know very little about the work that Angelica did,” he added.

Sofía Castro and Angélica Rivera. (Instagram / Sofia Castro)

For his part, Aylín Mujica stated that during the recordings of La Dueña he had some friction with ‘La Gaviota’. “I have known her since 1994, when we had our difficult time when we were recording that soap opera at that time,” she told the program Suelta la sopa.

She even said that she would be the protagonist of the story, but since Francisco Gattorno was not Mexican, the production decided that the protagonist should not also be a foreigner. “Then they gave her the character very well given because the truth is that she ate the novel, she was a great character and then in one of those she started to grab me like anger and jealousy because I had hair the same color as her” recalled the Cuban.

“One day he touched me in the dressing room and said: ‘Do you know that you have hair like me? famous with glasses and pigtails, “said Mujica.

It has been speculated that Angélica Rivera is preparing her return to acting after almost 14 years away from soap operas, after her marriage to former president Enrique Peña Nieto. According to statements from her daughter Sofía Castro, Angélica wants to resume her career and has already received job proposals.