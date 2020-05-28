Luis Miguel in Uber Eats commercial (Photo: Screenshot)

Luis Miguel is the most popular interpreter of the moment, after having brought his life to the small screen of Mexican homes. It kept us looking forward to a second season, but also to his return to the studio, to the stage, and to life on the stage.

However, it is very common for him to disappear for some time from the media, because he is not a big fan of the press or of the interviews, which causes more amazement every time he pokes his nose out somewhere.

“Tonight I am going to have Fetuccino with white truffle sauce and Parmesan cheese”, is the phrase that starts the new commercial for the company Uber Eats and El Sol de México. “My unconditional friend,” the singer ends after a bag with the sponsor’s logo ends up on his piano.

The small clip reminds us of one made by the interpreter in the eighties with the Sabritas brand, where he also appears on the piano, but while he sings, he plays the instrument and the product poses on his instrument.

Despite its tremendous epic return to grocery commercials (where he came to represent brands like Ferrero Rocher), the publication of the commercial on social networks It was not exactly warmly and warmly received.

In fact, it went viral thanks to a series of memes that made reference to the crisis that supposedly lived long ago with questions of money, in addition to blaming COVID-19 for its “new job” and the economic problems it has caused around the world.

Users, mainly Twitter, were divided into opinions. While some emphasize the elegance, demeanor and good taste that characterizes him, others think that it is not the kind of publicity it should have, while most chose to make all kinds of jokes.

It is noteworthy the good state of health in which we can see Luis Miguel in the commercial. He has known how to age very well, in addition to keeping his always perfect tan and a smile from ear to ear in the commercial that does not seem entirely pretended. Perhaps the Sun is going through one of its best times.

Luis Miguel in Uber Eats commercial (Photo: Twitter)

Luis Miguel was about to deliver the second season of his life on the mainstream Netflix card, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that keeps the entertainment industry in check all over the world.

However, Netflix assured through their social networks and those of its protagonist, Diego Boneta, who the second part of Luis’s life never told would reach the streaming service, as well as different television stations, until 2021.

Only in January was it announced that filming for the new season would begin in February of the same year for a possible premiere in late 2020. Unfortunately, the entire maneuver had to be suspended.

“We were filming the second season, it was crazy. Stopping a shoot like that was crazy, when will he be back? We don’t know, when everything is safe and it can be filmed again. It was not the only one, all the productions stopped and there is a pause, there is much behind this, it is not known when he will return, ”said the actor during a live broadcast through his Instagram channel.

The first trailer they presented through the official Instagram of the online entertainment service Netflix, give us a preview of the times that we can see on the screen: a journey through the life of a fully-grown Luis Miguel and even one of his most greatest hits in history, the album “México en la piel de 2004”.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT:

The day Luis Miguel helped Yuri elope: “He was the only one who knew that I was going to run away from home”

“All the love in the world”: Lucero revealed details of when he met Luis Miguel

Luis Miguel the series: Netflix revealed the premiere date of the second season