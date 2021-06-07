the controversial project approved in Denmark whose construction takes 50 years

It is calculated that the rise in sea level could cause the disappearance of entire cities and regions in Spain and the entire continental mass bathed by seas and oceans, and there are entire countries in this situation. One of them is Denmark, where they have now thought build a giant artificial island to save 35,000 people.

The rise in sea level is attributed to climate change and we have already seen that there are countries in a first line of risk in relation to their geography and relief. The Netherlands ranked first and Denmark was on that list with 16% of the population at risk, or what is the same, with the obligation to find another place to live, and that is where they place this idea. Of course, it is a very drastic measure to alleviate an effect derived from environmental damage that would clearly cause another (more local).

The fight against flooding based on invading the sea

The gigantic island already has a name: Lynetteholm. The project specifies dimensions of 2.6 square kilometers, more or less about 370 soccer fields, and it will require about 80 million tons of substrate to build it.

As explained by the BBC, the Danish local government has approved this project in which this great island would be built connected to present-day Denmark (on landmass) in various ways. The country already has the Uresund bridge-tunnel, which connects the country with Sweden, so it would be a similar structure to this one to carry roads and rails.

The plans for the artificial island include a system of dams, something they are used to in these latitudes precisely to combat floods. As you might think, it has all the ingredients to make it a pharaonic construction, hence the alerts about its undoubted environmental impact.

Hence, some pro-environmental organizations have taken the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union. Frederik Roland Sandby, general secretary of the Danish environmental movement on climate (Klimabevægelsen i Danmark “), has pointed out that the environmental impact of the project has been masked with the supposed environmental benefits for the city, speaking of greenwashing.

The entire construction process and the fact that a large number of large vehicles have to be used to carry construction materials, machinery, etc. is also considered. According to these organizations, about 350 truck trips will be needed loaded with material per day through the Danish capital since construction begins, in addition to a risk of contamination and reduced water flow into the strait.

The cost of the project is calculated in 2.6 billion euros and the location of Lynetteholm would be in the port area, as we said with a capacity to accommodate 35,000 people. In Copenhagen there are already more than 1,250,000 inhabitants, so it would be a solution for a relatively small number of inhabitants.

The idea is that its construction begins this same year, without having specified a specific date. They calculate that in 2035 the foundations will already be made and that it will be completed by 2070, which would be completed in about 50 years.

Here at Engadget we have seen other ideas to avoid the consequences of sea level that have sought to be somewhat less shocking, such as the one from MIT that nature itself helps. But anyway, although the happiness is good, the impact of the construction of an artificial island is imminent even if the aim is to take advantage of wind energy, so we will see if it is carried out (and what happens) or if it they manage to stop.

Image | Ramboll