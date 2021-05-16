The controversial phrase of an astronaut who observes a Spanish city from the International Space Station

In addition to carrying out specific missions, some of the astronauts who are in the International Space Station often delight their followers on social media with awesome images from the earth. NASA Commander Shane kimbrough, currently at the station, surprised his followers by showing an image of a Spanish city, but he made the mistake of pointing out a dish of gastronomy that was not typical there.

Specifically, Kimbrough took a photograph from the International Space Station about the city of Salamanca and so he wanted to share it with his followers on Twitter.

“Hello Spain! We flew over Salamanca recently and the river Tormes could be seen with the naked eye“said the NASA commander in a message on the social network.

However, it was the gastronomic cliché introduced in the second part of his tweet that outraged the Spanish: “¡¡I wish we had some space paella here to enjoy! “, he expressed.

Hello Spain! We flew by Salamanca recently and the Tormes River was in plain sight. Wish we had some space paella up here to enjoy! pic.twitter.com/47cLIfCgMp – Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) May 14, 2021

Several users gave the astronaut a wake-up call for having mentioned a typical dish of Valencian gastronomy, but not of Salamanca. “In Salamanca the typical rice is not paella, it’s the chanfaina. But thank you very much for remembering this city, “a tweeter told him, an opinion that many on the social network have agreed with.

Best chanfaina, farinato, hornazo, morucha, Guijuelo ham, Armuña lentils, Ledesma donuts and not so much paella and sangria https://t.co/b5gtwQypPt – CangurSediciós 🇵🇸🔻🦘 ANTIFA (@CangurSedicios) May 16, 2021

Others, however, have wanted to remove iron from the matter: “The man, with all good intention, wanted to make a nice comment about Spain. Here we all know that the paella is from the Valencian Community, but all over Spain they make wonderful paellas “, has defended another user.