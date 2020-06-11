Last night Jorge Pérez proclaimed himself the winner of ‘2020 Survivors’ and received the check of 200,000 euros from last year’s winner Omar Montes, as the tradition of the program mandates. At first they tried to keep the safety distance but when they thought the cameras were not recording they melted a hug highly commented and also criticized on social networks. And if that show of affection has been questioned, it has also been the subsequent celebration of the contestants.

The singer had to keep the safety distance with all the participants as the authorities demand for the coronavirus pandemic, but seeing the stories that he uploaded to his Instagram profile, during the evening they did not have security in this aspect and neither masks. The participants have lived without the disease for more than a hundred days but they have already verified the sanitary measures during their flight back from Honduras and in the reunions with their relatives, which occurred through a protective screen.

Omar Montes, for his part, he was especially attached during the night to Lara Álvarez, with which he enjoyed some dances and many laughs as demonstrated on social networks. Thanks to them, we have also been able to verify that the friendship that has arisen on the island between Jorge Pérez and Albert Barranco follows the same path once the contest is over. The Civil Guard and the extronista of ‘Mujeres y hombres y viceversa’ were inseparable for much of the night.

Yes, in the multiple images published by the one of Pan Bendito it is not seen at any time to Hugo Sierra, who already declined to be with his teammates when Jorge Javier Vázquez announced the name of the winner. For her part, Ana María Aldón does not appear either, but it is more than likely that she was there during the first minutes of the evening.

And while all the contestants and team members celebrated the end of the reality show, their return to Spain and their next reunion with their loved ones when the quarantine period ends, Ferre and Nyno Vargas did the same by toasting with wine at the hotel for a contest that will really change their lives.