The controversial new shield of Inter Milan

03/30/2021 at 12:14 PM CEST

In recent years there is a trend to renew the shields of the best outfits on the planet. Juventus, Manchester City, in Spain also Atlético de Madrid and some others, are those who have opted for this renewal. Many are those who disagree, especially, in the vast majority of cases, because of the similarity between all of them, thus losing the essence of each emblem. The last to do so was at Inter Milan, which this Tuesday presented its new design.

A new version where simplicity prevails. The ‘neroazurros’ have simplified their previous shield, just putting an I in the middle of an M, all within a white sphere in phases, which in turn, is surrounded by another black circle. The initials that were previously engraved, the F and the C.

The idea of ​​the Inter owners with this more stylized brand, is to expand and find new investors.

They have announced it through their social network Twitter, with a message that accompanies the image of the shield: “MY NAME IS MY STORY. IM FC INTERNATIONAL MILAN.“

IL MIO NOME È LA MIA STORIA.

IM FC INTERNAZIONALE MILANO. # IMnter pic.twitter.com/Vxambs2htM – Inter (@Inter) March 30, 2021

Criticisms of the new design have not been long in coming and, there are many who compare it with other banners used by, even, a former interista footballer. This is Mauro Icardi, now in the ranks of PSG, but until not long ago, a benchmark in attack and captain of the club, although this recognition was taken from him in 2019. The agreement between the initials of both, and a design without broad features, make them practically the same.

Instagram of Mauro Icardi, PSG forward

| @mauroicardi