The 1990 World Cup final between Argentina and Germany was decided in the last minutes with a penalty that transformed Andreas Brehme. But the Argentines have always criticized the referee of that match, Edgardo Codesal, because they consider that did not indicate a maximum penalty clearer in favor of the selection of Bilardo minutes before.

The last to publicly charge against the referee has been, precisely, the one who suffered that alleged infraction. Gabriel Calderón He has uploaded a video to his Twitter account in which the play is observed, and has written: “Codesal, please be honest. Almost 30 years ago we played the World Cup final in Italy against Germany. At 78 minutes When the game was 0-0, Lothar Matthäus gave me a very clear penalty kick. He dragged my foot and I fell into the area. “

Javier Mascherano He has also shown his indignation and has responded to the former Argentine soccer player: “He was next to the play. Incredible.”

Hours later, the former FC Barcelona footballer has argued with a journalist who answered: “Incredible as you have played the World Cup in Russia.” Then, the ‘Little Boss’ has answered him ironically: “And the one from Germany, South Africa and Brazil.”

