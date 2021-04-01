the controversial film based on a twitter thread

A24, the production company behind the film just revealed the first trailer and we confirmed what they thought of it in the Sundance Film Festival 2020 where it received positive reviews. The story is simply shocking and demonstrates the power of social media today.

Call of the same name as its protagonist, Zola wells the movie is about a Florida stripper who in 2015 he wrote a Twitter thread that went viral in which he recounted his trip to the United States in which he knew a little of everything and she was involved with gangsters, drugs, prostitutes and all kinds of excesses.