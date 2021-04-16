The controversial experiment with embryos containing monkey and human cells

Monkey embryos with human cells are now a laboratory reality.

An investigation carried out by researchers in the US and China has succeeded, generating a new debate on the ethics of this type of experiment.

The scientists injected human stem cells – those that can grow in different body tissues – into macaque embryos.

The embryos in question were studied for a maximum of 20 days.

Other mixed species embryos, or chimeras (referring to the monsters with the head of a lion, the belly of a goat and the tail of a dragon from Greek mythology), have been developed in the past, implanting human cells in sheep or pig embryos.

The team of scientists in question was led by Professor Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte from the Salk Institute in the US, who already helped in 2017 to create the first human-pig hybrid.

Their work could open the way to tackling the dire shortage of organs for transplantation, as well as helping to better understand early human development, disease progression and aging, the professor noted.

“These chimerical approaches could be really useful for advancing biomedical research, not only in the earliest stage of life, but also in the last ”.

The professor maintains that the study, published in the specialized journal Cell, complied with current ethical and legal guidelines.

“Ultimately, we conduct these studies to understand and improve human health,” he stressed.

“Ethical challenges”

However, some scientists have expressed concern about the experiment, arguing that although the embryos in this case were destroyed within 20 days, others could try to take the work one step further.

These call for a public debate on the implications of creating mixed species (human-non-human) chimeras.

In reference to the research, Anna Smajdor, a biomedical ethics researcher at the Norwich School of Medicine, University of East Anglia, in England, considers that it presents “significant legal and ethical challenges”.

“The scientists behind this research point out that these chimera embryos offer new opportunities, because ‘we are not able to carry out certain types of experiments in humans.’ But if those embryos are human or not it is an unresolved issue ”.

Professor Julian Savulescu, director of the Uehiro Center for Practical Ethics at the University of Oxford, and co-director of the Wellcome Center for Ethics and Humanities, considered that the study “opens Pandora’s box to human-non-human chimeras.”

“These embryos were destroyed at 20 days of development, but it’s only a matter of time before human-non-human chimeras are successfully developed, perhaps as a source of organs for humans, “he added.

“That is one of the long-term goals of this research.”

Sarah Norcross, director of the British Progress Educational Trust, believes that although there have been “substantial advances” in embryo and stem cell research, which could bring substantial benefits, “there is a clear need for discussion and public debate on ethical and regulatory challenges that it generates ”.

You are interested in:

Scientists solve the “abominable mystery” of Charles Darwin

The possibility of cloning extinct animal species is getting closer and closer

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!