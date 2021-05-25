The controversial document on the impeachment against Trump



Former President Donald Trump and former Attorney General William Barr.

Photo: MICHAEL REYNOLDS / EFE

The Department of Justice published part of an internal document used in 2019 to justify that the former president would not be charged Donald trump of obstruction of justice, following the investigation carried out by the former special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

The judicial authorities had to act, after a judge ordered to make the entire document public, so it is expected that there will be a new version of the report.

Earlier this month, the Federal District Judge, Amy berman jackson, issued an opinion after reading the document and noted that the report showed that the former attorney general William Barr he was not honest when he cited the document as key to his conclusion that Trump had not broken the law.

The judge then decided the public disclosure of the parts of the document that are kept under reserve.

The information could generate criticism from Democrats, who accused Barr of protecting former President Trump, after the report of former special prosecutor Mueller, on the attempt of the former president tried to obstruct justice in the case of Russian intervention in the 2016 elections.

The former president met with the former head of the FBI, James Comey, supposedly to ask him to stop the investigation, but when he refused he was fired.

The document is a March 2019 memorandum, which is written by two senior Justice Department officials who argue constitutional reasons for not charging the president with a crime, but also that the evidence presented by Mueller did not rise to the level of an actionable case, even if Trump hadn’t been president.

The first part of the document revealed shows the debate that leaders of the Department of Justice had to not press charges against the former president.

The DOJ legal team intends to appeal the judge’s decision to release the entire document.