the controversial copyright directive reaches Spain opening the door to Google News and to censor content

The AEDE canon will definitely die. And Google News can return to Spain. The Government has until June 7, 2021 to transpose the European copyright directive, the controversial law approved in March 2019 that opens the door to the surveillance of content by platforms. A European directive that the Minister of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, has everything ready to implement it in Spain.

Seven years after the closure of Google News, both the administration and the Spanish media are in talks to reopen the news aggregator. It will be from the implementation of what is already known as “Uribes Law”, a new reform of the Intellectual Property Law which will incorporate the controversial European copyright directive and will allow platforms, such as Google itself, to censor content without requiring prior judicial approval.

The end of the Canon AEDE anticipates the return of Google News

Article 32.2 of the current Intellectual Property Law regulates copyright in favor of content aggregation companies. Through the manager CEDRO, the media can demand the payment of royalties every time their news is linked. This possibility led to Google withdrawing Google News to avoid having to pay the media.

The initial intention was to raise 80 million euros, but as it was criticized in its day, it was unlikely. From CEDRO they continue to insist, but the new Uribes Law poses a different scenario.

In order to avoid fines from the European Commission, the Ministry of Culture will transpose the copyright directive through Royal Decree in the Council of Ministers. A common method by the current Government and that thus avoid debating it in Congress.

As described by the Network of Journalists, the Uribes Law will be approved either next Tuesday, June 2 in the Council of Ministers or on Thursday, May 27 via Royal Decree.

Among the changes that will be introduced would be the elimination of the term “inalienable” in article 15. A change that would mean the end of the Canon AEDE. Does this mean that the media have agreed not to receive money? Not quite. Through the Google News Showcase service, some large media groups, including Vocento or Unidad Editorial, have agreed to specific agreements with Google to remunerate them for linking.

What was previously intended to be established by law will now be done individually between companies. It remains to be seen what position Google adopts in Spain; whether it recovers it as it was before or only offers news from those media with which it has reached agreements, as is the case in countries like France.

But the transposition of the copyright directive goes beyond the modification of the Canon AEDE. Following articles 11 and 13 of the European directive, some obligations are introduced for the platforms that suppose to give them the power to regulate what is published on the internet.

A dangerous fast-track reform that will limit freedom of expression

The approval of the copyright directive in 2019 caused quite a stir on the web. The different countries had two years to implement it in their national laws and now is when this time has run out and it is time to add it to Spanish legislation.

From the Platform in defense of freedom of information (PDLI) they have denounced the approval “without transparency and by Royal Decree Law.” Carlos Sanchez Almeida, legal director of the PDLI, expresses that it seems “unacceptable that this ‘Uribe Law’ that will impose prior censorship on the internet, the control of content by robots (automatic filters) without guaranteeing human review or judicial control is approved without transparency in the process”.

No to #LeyUribes Against private censorship approved by royal decree law, without transparency and without prior debate. General mobilization, as in his day against the Sinde Law, as in his day against the LSSI. Https://t.co/DRpXu5IQ4T – Almeida (@bufetalmeida) May 26, 2021

As they have been warning for some time, this reform will affect what users can express on social media and on the internet, causing an algorithm to decide what we say.

“Freedom of expression and freedom of information on the internet are being touched, two fundamental rights that are going to be affected. enforcing private censorship, that of the Platforms, above all this. And this cannot be done without transparency and without a parliamentary debate. It brings us closer to Belarus than to an EU rule of law, “concludes Almeida.

In Engadget | Trump, Twitter and the great debate on “censorship”: who has the power to mark what can be said on social networks