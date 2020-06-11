Asymptomatic: are they a risk of spread or not? 35:03

(CNN Spanish) – A World Health Organization official said this week that the spread of coronavirus by asymptomatic people was unlikely.

The statements generated confusion in the population and even Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, said in an interview that the statement was wrong.

So, do asymptomatic people contribute or not to the spread of the disease? Dr. Elmer Huerta explains it in this episode.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, which we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Today we will try to explain – and above all give practical recommendations – about the recent controversy created around the claim made by the World Health Organization that asymptomatic people would not be an important source of contagion.

First of all, it is important to know that the concept of patients affected by viral diseases and who are asymptomatic is real, and there are several examples in medicine that prove it. Genital herpes, the flu, human papilloma virus infection, and HIV infection are examples of viral diseases that may be asymptomatic.

Second, it is important to emphasize that it is documented that people infected with a virus, and who are asymptomatic, can spread. Precisely, the four aforementioned diseases serve as an example to account for it.

That said, things cannot be different with this new coronavirus. There is also evidence that these asymptomatic people can spread.

What is under discussion here is the contribution of these asymptomatic people in contagion of the general population. This point is very important because public health policies in terms of quarantine, social distancing and the use of masks, depend a lot on assuming that an asymptomatic person can also infect.

This becomes even more relevant when we know the proportion of those infected by the new coronavirus. The leading infectious disease expert in the United States, Anthony Fauci, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​that 25 to 45 percent of infected people probably have no symptoms.

If there are many asymptomatic people and they are capable of contagion, it is logical to think that the contribution of this sector to general contagion is important.

It is for this reason that the statement by the technical leader of the World Health Organization, María Van Kerkhove, when she said that the contribution of the asymptomatic to the spread of the disease is insignificant, was very striking. In this regard, Fauci said in the same interview that I previously quoted that this assessment was wrong.

Faced with these criticisms, Van Kerkhove had to clarify what was said, indicating that in reality, what he wanted to express was that the insignificant were the studies that try to measure the contribution of the asymptomatic to the general contagion of the population, and that the investigations aimed at Quantify that contribution must continue.

Can asymptomatic people transmit covid-19? 1:45

Finally, it is important to distinguish the true asymptomatic, that is, the infected person who will never present symptoms; of the presymptomatic, the infected person who does not present symptoms only during the first days of infection, developing them on the fifth day of the incubation period. Attention, a presymptomatic can also infect.

Four out of ten infections are considered to be produced by a presymptomatic person, considering that their contribution to contagion is greater than that of the asymptomatic.

While doing research and proving that what seems instinctive – that infected, asymptomatic and presymptomatic people contribute significantly to infections – the practical issue is that we should avoid infections.

For that – and that is our main recommendation – the use of masks when being in public and maintaining social distance should be the norm until pending scientific studies are clarified; and both a drug and a vaccine are discovered that are accessible to the entire population.

It is always important to remember that a gram of prevention is much better than a ton of cure.

