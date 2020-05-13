To this day the death of James Jordan remains an unknown. Daniel Green, one of the two sentenced to life in prison for his murder, continues to maintain his innocence, fueling different speculations about the death of the father of Michael Jordan.

The morning of July 23, 1993, James was driving a Lexus that his son had given him. The escort’s father was returning from a funeral that had been held in North Carolina and decided to get off the highway to rest.

On August 3, James’ lifeless body was found in a swamp 30 miles away. I was dressed. Only his shoes were missing and the police who arrived did not find any document that would allow him to be identified. His body was so disfigured that no one could recognize him, so he was cremated four days later. Jordan’s family did not report his disappearance until August 12. Twenty-four hours later, thanks to dental records, they were able to identify the body.

In the days following James’ murder, two young men from 17 and 18 yearsLarry Demery and Daniel Green used their Lexus and the phone on it, allowing investigators to reach them. Apparently, they both wanted to kidnap Michael Jordan’s father, although they ended up shooting him in the chest when he woke up.

Contradictions in the investigation of the murder of James Jordan

A forensic investigation carried out by Jennifer Elwell ensured that in the Lexus there were blood stains. Another investigator argued that James Jordan’s shirt had a hole surrounded by a black ring resulting from the firing of the firearm.

Years later, in 2011, Elwell went wrong and confessed to Green’s attorneys that he could not assure that the stain on the car was blood. Suspiciously, that evidence was destroyed shortly after the trial, violating all evidence preservation standards.

Daniel Green’s attorneys also filed a first forensic report indicating that his shirt did not have a hole in his chest, but three holes below, suggesting that it was removed or torn during the shooting. A second report stated that “the absence of a chest hole at the chest contradicts the theory that Jordan was lying in his car when he was shot«.

Was Daniel Green involved in the murder of Michael Jordan’s father?

It should be noted that Larry Demery pleaded guilty at once and agreed to testify against Daniel Green, who had proclaimed himself innocent. According to the latter, both were together at a party friend’s house. Larry Demery left and three hours later asked him to accompany him to an area known for crime and prostitution, where had been negotiating the sale of drugs with a person in a Lexus red he had started arguing with and ended up shooting him dead. Both decided to dump his body across the state border. During the 1996 trial, Green’s attorneys failed to obtain evidence that his client was at the party when the murder occurred, taking Demery’s version as valid..

But the darkest part of the case is that in that trial, according to Daniel Green’s attorneys, attempts were made to hide the drug trafficking connections from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that carried out the crime investigation and the arrests. The same night of the murder, Larry Demery called Hurbet from the Lexus Larry Deese, a leading local drug dealer, the son of Hurbert Stone, the Robeson County Sheriff. It is still surprising that investigators on the case interviewed all the people Demery had called, except Deese.

“I think they should review the evidence. If you review the evidence, the evidence speaks for itself. There is no evidence that I killed Jordan, because I did notDaniel Green said in Five Chicago in a report published on April 27, 2018.