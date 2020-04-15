The contract of a star of the Marvel Universe has ended in Endgame | INSTAGRAM

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is known for having many celebrities among its ranks, most of whom already have some movies behind, however, last week it was revealed that the contract of one of the actors of their Movies has expired for the fourth part of Avengers, which begins with the end of Endgame.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It is well known that several members of the Marvel cast have signed on to produce various films. We have the clear example of the famous actor Chris Evans who at the time stated that in his beginnings as Captain America, he signed for the development of around 7 film productions.

You may also be interested: Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey donate almost 100,000 mouth covers

Well, currently different US media indicate that there was another acotor that was also full of feature films from the saga of the Marvel universe, however, his contract finally expired in the fourth part of Avengers.

To not make her so excited, it is about Don Cheadle, who plays War Machine from the film “Iron Man 2” in 2010, in an interview he gave a while ago, explained that when he proposed the job, they told him It consisted of 6 films, or in another way that would last around 10 years of safe work in the film saga. He only had two hours to make such a decision.

Read also: Pixar Soul, postpone premiere from June to November

“I was actually at my son’s birthday party, a laser tag party, and I got a call from my agent, and they said, ‘Hi, I want to connect you with these Marvel guys. They want to talk to you, but they want to offer you the part. ‘ I don’t think it was (Kevin) Feige. I don’t know who was on the phone, “said the actor.

Adding that it was a little stressful moment because he had to make a decision in a short time, otherwise he will have to select another famous one. “They said, ‘Hey, this is the role. We want you to do this. It’s a six-movie deal.'” I thought?! Oh, uh, okay … ‘And I’m trying to do the math. I said, ‘That’s 11 or 12 years old. I’m not sure’. And they say, ‘Well, we need to know, because if you don’t say yes, then we will move on to the next person. So you have an hour, “he said.

Accounting for the MCU productions in which the actor participated, there are six: “Iron Man 2”, “Iron Man 3”, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War ”and“ Endgame ”; This means that as stipulated, Don Cheadle’s contract expired in Avengers: Endgame.

So far Don has not spoken anything on that matter, however he has made comments where he states that he would love for his character to have one more adventure.

.