The assembly line of any manufactured product is of enormous importance. If, in addition, you produce billions of units of various products, the correct operation and precision of the entire assembly line is even more important. Apple is fully aware of this situation, so it has been and continues making improvements and changes to your assembly lines.

Automation, much more complex than it seems

When we think of assembly lines we may think of those huge factories full of yellow robots that take care of making everything from cars to refrigerators. Right, there is some products in which the use of robots is more widespreadMeanwhile, there are others in which it is really complex.

Apple started incorporate robots into their assembly lines in 2012 when he launched a robotics and automation specialist team at a secret lab in Sunnyvale, California. The goal was that robots could replace humans in the most repetitive and heavy tasks of production. However, as The Information publishes, the team encountered difficulties:

Building a robot that can hold screws is one of the most difficult challenges in the industry. A robot must pick up the screw at a specific angle and align it with a hole using multiple industrial cameras. Apple uses screws so small that robots have no way of measuring the force used to screw them. By contrast, human workers can feel the resistance in their hand and can tell when something is wrong. As for the placement of glue on display panels, Apple’s specifications are so strict that the glue must often be placed within a millimeter of the desired point within a product. A former team member said well-trained Chinese workers were more skilled in applying glue than their robot counterparts.

Even with the challenges of incorporating robots, Apple managed to incorporate several for easier tasks such as testing the produced Apple TV, Apple Watch and iPad. Although there have also been less satisfactory episodes as in 2014 when the computer that made the 12-inch MacBooks malfunctioned, a situation that reportedly delayed the launch of the MacBook by about six months:

In the first tests, the transport systems moved erratically, slowing down the movement of the parts. A robot that installed the keyboard using 88 small screws continued to malfunction, requiring humans to come in later and go through most of the process. The containers used to move the pieces were still stacked on the conveyors, creating jams.

AI-based remote inspection and quality control

Before starting mass production of products, Apple sends its engineers to the production lines to optimize, improve and detect possible failures in the assembly process. This past February, with the health situation, Apple had to suspend these trips and lose valuable time in which engineers value prototypes and polish all the details before starting mass production, which, in the case of the iPhone 12, is planned for July.

Interestingly, a startup founded by ex-Apple engineers has the necessary tools to help current Apple engineers in their touch-ups and supervision of the assembly line. We do not know if Apple plans to incorporate or has incorporated the technology of this company, but the idea is, at least, interesting. The company, called Instrumental Inc., was founded by Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Sam Weiss who have created a system that is based on equip manufacturing lines with cameras and then analyze images using artificial intelligence software. Shedletsky, via ., describes how it works:

Hundreds of problems can arise in the first days of a product, and to fix them, companies send large groups of people 6,000 miles around the world to queue up at random locations and hope they spot problems, having the good fortune to be in the right place at the right time. Cameras and artificial intelligence, by contrast, can detect a missing screw, bent spring, or damaged battery in real time with great precision.

Without a doubt in such an active production chain and with so many details to take into account to guarantee the precision and quality of the products that are assembled, any optimization is welcome. As former Apple chief designer Jony Ive has said on several occasions, “to design a product is to design the way to assemble it.”

