‘The Continental’: The ‘John Wick’ series discards Keanu Reeves and goes to the past with a young Winston

The coronavirus has slowed but not hindered Lionsgate’s plans to extend the ‘John Wick’ universe. The saga starring Keanu Reeves is preparing two more installments, fourth and fifth, and a spin-off for theaters entitled ‘Ballerina’, but Today we will focus on the series that they prepare for the American chain Starz: ‘The Continental’.

Kevin Beggs, president of Lionsgate Television, has provided Deadline with some details of what It is already confirmed that it will be a prequel. And very prequel: it will travel in time about 40 years before what we have seen in the movies.

The series will star the character played by Ian McShane in the movies, Winston, albeit in his young version. “What we are going to explore in ‘The Continental’ is young Winston and how he came to take over the hotel,” Beggs has advanced.. The story will focus on the New York of the 70s, a city devastated by a garbage strike after which mountains of garbage have accumulated that reach the third floor of some buildings. The mob is taking over. All this will serve as a backdrop to explore the origins of The Continental, the hotel that appears in the films of the saga in which the murderers cannot act.

McShane will not appear in the series, although he can offer his voice for some narrations. And the one who is already clear that he will not participate in the plot is John Wick himself, for chronological reasons. “Keanu is in negotiations to be an executive producer. But since we are back in time, long before John Wick or even a young John Wick, that character is not going to appear in the universe,” said the executive, who assures that both the actor and Chad Stahelski are receiving all the information of the series and giving their approval. In fact, the director of the films will go behind the scenes in the pilot episode.

From the creators of ‘Wayne’

It has been almost four years since ‘The Continental’ was first announced, but it seems like the process has been so long because Lionsgate has had so many proposals from which to choose which path to take. Finally They have opted for the one of those responsible for ‘Wayne’, a YouTube series created by Shawn Simmons about a teenager who tries to recover the car stolen by his murdered father.

They are already putting together a first season that will have a somewhat special structure for a series. “We’ve essentially approached it as three 90-minute events, which you might come to see as a miniseries.”, says Beggs. The executive says he is very excited to expand ‘John Wick’ in a serial format. “Just as the Marvel and DC universes are incredible opportunities from a television perspective, ‘John Wick’ is the superhero franchise in our family.”

Plans are for ‘The Continental’ to be released in late 2021 after the arrival of ‘John Wick 4’ in theaters. In another vein, Lionsgate Television has confirmed that it is preparing an ‘American Psycho’ series and rumors suggest that a ‘Saw’ series is also in development.