The contestants of ‘Survivors 2021’ are already traveling to Honduras

Either because of the early hours to catch the flight or because they leave many problems in Spain, most of the contestants of Survivors 2021 showed long faces and little proximity on their arrival at the Barajas airport, in Madrid, from where they left for Honduras, where the Telecinco reality show will be held in just a few days.

The one who was friendly as usual and excited was the presenter Lara Álvarez. “I am leaving with a lot of desire. I think it will be a very special year within the strangeness that we are living with the whole issue of Covid, but wishing that they enjoy it, that it is important and that the viewers also, I have no doubt, “she said hopefully.

Later, Antonio Canales, Alexia Rivas and Sylvia Pantoja arrived at the airport and you could sense a smile under the masks, giving a glimpse of the mixture of nerves and illusion that being in this adventure causes them. However, the organization obliges them to keep silence not to reveal anything about the program.

Olga Moreno, partner of Antonio David Flores and a priori the star contestant of this edition, arrived highly protected by the program team and without making any statement to the press. She leaves a complicated situation behind, with the statements of Rocío Carrasco and the accusations of abuse against her husband.

The bailaor Antonio Canales; the singer Sylvia Pantoja; journalist Alexia Rivas (who came out half-naked by accident in a live connection of Alfonso Merlos, Marta López’s ex-partner on YouTube); the participants of The Island of Temptations Tom Brusse and Melyssa Pinto y Lola; Antonio David’s wife, Olga Moreno; former MasterChef contestant Carlos Alba, collaborator Marta López; Anabel Pantoja’s boyfriend, Omar Sánchez; the Italian actress and presenter Valeria Marini; the finalist of Masters of sewing 2, Lara Sajén; the presenter Agustín Bravo; the ex-partner of Isa Pantoja, Alejandro Albalá and the model Palito Dominguín; and the Italian GH Gianmarco Onestini are the confirmed contestants.