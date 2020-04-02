It only takes a few seconds of Franc Moody’s groove to get completely caught up in his contemporary funk record. It doesn’t matter which track of them you come across first. Whether you stumble upon the luscious bass line of “Dopamine”, the enveloping funk of “Dance Moves” or the staccato guitar in the “Night Flight” chorus, your ears will ask for more. More of this forgotten sound that drove the world crazy in the 70s, and that firmly, Franc Moody claims again to adapt it to modern sound.

When talking about disco music, it is inevitable not to go back in time. And not necessarily because its boom was in the seventies, but because there is no other moment in time to go.. By the end of that decade, a strong anti-disco sentiment developed among rock fans, particularly in the United States as evidenced by Disco Demolition Night.

This musical style was criticized for being simplistic, consumerist, overproduced and escapist. The slogans “Disco sucks” (“Disco sucks”) and “Death to disco” (“Death to disco”) became common through the sponsorship of some radio stations. Little by little, the movement that owns the American dance floors for years, faded away until it saw the semi flame disappear.

Since then, mild spasms of the genre have sneaked into a few others to survive. As a culture that refuses to die, new genres such as post-disco, disco’s revenge, nu-disco and Euro disco developed. However none of them had the impact and scope of the pure disc. Decades had to pass for the movement to re-emerge in some way. Over the past 10 years, the DJ culture has done the same to relive the glorious years of the record.

In turn, the album sneaked into the jazz scene, hip-hop and funk sound to name a few genres. With the latter, it has managed to merge to achieve incredible sounds that claim to be the most organic union of all. The funk queen herself, Chaka Khan returned to her roots to show off an orchestral disco sound on her new album Hello Happiness. Nevertheless, Franc Moody, the small band from London, has been raising his hand since 2017 to be the new benchmark for the revival of the album embraced by the best contemporary funk in each note.

Franc Moody is a band made up of the duo Ned Franc and Jon Moody, who embrace funk disco in brilliant dance-pop productions, always inspired by Daft Punk and Jamiroquai’s studio forays into recreating classic disco and funk as in Random Access Memories. In turn, they are driven by electronic sounds that refresh and give meaning to your project. Their sound is largely a combination of the scattered origin of both musicians. Moody shaped by the world music of London and Franc by the soul funk of New Orleans. Thus triggering a mix that had never been heard before.

Even having a presence since 2017 with singles like “Pheromones”, it was not until this year that the debut album of the band Dream In Color was seen. A disc full of textures that came to be much more than any fan of Franc Moody or the genre could have expected. As their main single says, listening to their album for the first time gives you the feeling of dreaming in color (“Now I dream in color”). Dream In Color is Franc Moody. There he encapsulates his appeal in eleven songs filled with disco-electronics-funk with an emphasis on choirs such as “She’s Too Good For Me” or the groover of “Terra Firma”.

Live, Franc Moody swells to become a six-member band. All completely necessary to make your funk album one that will make you dance until your feet hurt. Mexico City witnessed his genius on January 4 at the Department. Just a few days before the release of their debut album. Dream In Color and their predecessor EP Dance Moves have been put on stage by festivals such as Leopalloozza in Wales, Skandalos in Germany or Pukkelpop in Belgium. However his popularity doesn’t seem to do his music justice to this day. Something that will surely change over time. For now, enjoy this live presentation of “Night Flight” and discover or rediscover Franc Moody as they have done with disco music.