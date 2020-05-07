There is a significant flattening in the coronavirus spread curve in Mexico due to mobility restriction measures, which allowed the wave power of this disease to be four times less, according to scientific calculations from the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

After the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, indicated in the morning conference on May 5 about a flattening in the curve of the transmission of the covid-19, the academic of the Department of Public Health of UNAM, Carlos Alberto Pantoja Meléndez explained that this coincides with the estimates of the SIR model that his area uses to study the pandemic.

“The measures that the government has taken, from my point of view, seem heroic to me because they had no elements to work with. Where hospitals have appeared or converted, is part of the effort, ”explained the epidemiologist in an interview for Forbes Mexico.

However, I reiterate that although the contagion curve has already flattened, this does not mean that the pandemic has ended, if not what is required now is that the care services for severely coronavirus patients in hospitals are not saturated.

He stressed that the covid-19 continues to be an enigma in many ways, so to claim that the pandemic has already been overcome would be an arrogant comment. In addition, he insisted that each population in the world is different and has had different results, even with similar measures.

He pointed out that comparing Mexico with other countries during this pandemic has some difficulties, since it is necessary to take into account the population structure of the nation, the basic conditions they have, such as diabetes, obesity, respiratory diseases, among others, as well as the ability of your health system to cope with the health emergency.

Photo: SIR model of the Department of Public Health of UNAM

The doctor illustrated the comparison between this country and Italy, since each one registered their 50th case of coronavirus. Despite having a similar starting point, the governments of each nation took different sanitary measures in the period of time, therefore they are not comparable from that perspective.

Another indicator to take into account is the total population of each country, according to the researcher of the highest house of studies, since while Italy is around 60 million inhabitants, Mexico has more than 126 million people.

The demographic structure is another aspect, he added, since Mexicans are relatively younger than Europeans and Americans; however, the indicator of the risk to which the population is exposed must also be taken into account.

“Yes, you can compare (to Mexico) with other countries knowing how to compare them, there are general national indicators, there are risk groups at an international level, these values ​​are known, the problem is that with countries like Italy, Spain, Germany, and France that have these values ​​of very similar groups of risk, but the lethality that have Germany does not compare at all with the other countries ”, he affirmed.

The global fatality rate of the covid-19 is around 7%, Pantoja Meléndez said, while in the Mexican case it is 9%, however there are vulnerable groups in Europe that have an index of this class higher than the national figure.

“The natural tendency is to think that Mexico is above average, it is an error of appreciation. The average is made with the lowest and highest values, each country has its own lethality. The number of obese and hypertensive patients in Italy and France is less than Mexico, but their lethality is higher ”.

No one was prepared

In the first years of the 21st century, at the international level, a way of evaluating how prepared countries were to face an epidemic was prepared, so a parameter was made that homogenized criteria to make all countries comparable, thus, a safety index emerged. global health.

According to the 2019 report, where its maximum level is 100 points, one of the best-rated territories was the United States with 83.5 points and England with 77.9 points; while Mexico reached 57.6 points, although the world average is 40.2 points.

Photo: Mexico’s global health security index

Despite this, he said that both the US and England are the countries where the spread of the virus has been most complicated, which is contrary to the estimates of this indicator. Unlike China, who was able to control the epidemic in its territory.

“China could control its epidemic at the time, they are the only true success story, it is difficult to say why the index could be wrong.”

He assured that the idea among experts that the variable in all this is the new virus that humanity faces is becoming more and more general, since even the countries most prepared for a situation like this did not support the changes: it was not something that will be expected.