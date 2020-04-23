         The contact tracking API created by Apple and Google will be available on April 28

Tim Cook kept a virtual meeting with the European CommissionerThierry Breton, yesterday, about the API that Apple is jointly developing with Google for monitoring person-to-person contacts in the fight against COVID-19. At this meeting, Tim Cook has announced the availability date of this new tool.

Availability: April 28

According to Breton’s statements after the meeting, Tim Cook has reported that the new API will be available next April 28. The last official communication we had about it was the press release with which Apple announced its cooperation with Google for the development of this framework. In this press release, the Cupertino company stated that the solution would be ready during May, without clarifying whether at the end or the beginning of the month.

During the meeting, and according to iGeneration reports, Breton explained to Tim Cook that there are countries that want to access more information from users. Information such as unambiguous identification and the GPS location of the person who, according to Breton, Apple should develop to measure for each country. While these claims seem motivated by recent requests from the French government, let’s remember that the API, as designed, does not expose any kind of personal information to anyone, not Apple or any government. Knowing how Apple defends the privacy of its users, very surely, solutions that seek to compromise the privacy of citizens will not receive support from the company.

Let us also remember that participation and use of this tool will be completely voluntary. As users, we must download one of the apps that make use of this API and activate our participation. Otherwise the system leaves said API totally inoperative.

It is still early to know how much help this proposal will be for the fight against COVID-19, but for now, the forecasts are hopeful. At the moment, we will wait for the first apps that use this framework.

