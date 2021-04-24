The consumption of this ‘superfood’ reduces the chances of suffering from cancer, according to a study

The next time you make a salad, you will consider adding mushrooms, since the consumption of this mushroom is associated with a lower risk of cancer according to a study published on March 16 in the journal Advances in Nutrition.

The systematic review and meta-analysis examined 17 cancer studies published between 1966 and 2020. By analyzing data from more than 19,500 cancer patients, the researchers explored the relationship between mushroom consumption and cancer risk, according to PennState.

Mushrooms are rich in vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants. The team’s findings show that these superfoods too they can help protect against cancer. According to the findings, people who ate 18 grams of mushrooms (about 1/8 to 1/4 cup) a day had a 45% lower risk of cancer compared to those who did not eat mushrooms.

“Mushrooms are the highest dietary source of ergothionein, which is a unique and powerful antioxidant and cell protector, “said Djibril M. Ba, graduate student in epidemiology at Penn State School of Medicine.” Replenishing antioxidants in the body can help protect against oxidative stress and reduce oxidative stress. cancer risk “.

When specific cancers were examined, researchers noted the strongest associations for breast cancersince people who ate mushrooms regularly had a significantly lower risk of breast cancer. Ba explained that this could be because most of the studies did not include other forms of cancer.

“Overall, these findings provide important evidence for the protective effects of fungi against cancer,” said co-author John Richie, a researcher at the Penn State Cancer Institute and professor of public health sciences and pharmacology. “Future studies are needed to better identify the mechanisms involved and the specific cancers that may be affected.”