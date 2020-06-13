On several occasions the fact has been raised that today the top executives of companies are the main ambassadors of the brands they lead, an action or statement can have an effect that increases value and appreciation or, otherwise, it can lead to negative impacts on business and brand reputation, as has happened in recent hours with Femsa.

Since Friday night and early Saturday morning, hashtags #BoycotAOxxo #BoycotAFemsa They are among the main trends on Twitter because thousands of users make a call not to consume or buy products or services that belong to the two companies.

An alleged statement, the origin

The reason is due to the fact that, presumably, José Antonio Fernández Carbajal, president of the board of directors of Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) would have said after a meeting with various businessmen that: « I am going to pay the SAT, but if necessary I will put double to get AMLO out in 2022. »

After what happened, thousands of users on social networks, particularly on Twitter, have expressed their disapproval and rejection of the alleged words of the Mexican businessman, and in various publications a call is made not to attend to buy the Oxxo or not to consume Coca-Cola.

From +70 million that we support # 4T and @lopezobrador_ let’s do our thing. ALV with those who threaten national security and put at risk the progress supported by those who have the least, to enrich the treasury, that’s why I do: @Tiendas_OXXO #boicotaFemsa pic.twitter.com/tM1ALsVJM7 – Danyy (@el_pinche_dany) June 13, 2020

Hahaha @femsa you are going to remove it do not make me laugh,

YOU AND HOW MANY MORE I LEAVE # SomosMillonesConAMLO #BoicotAFemsa #BoicotaOxxo #AMLOSeQueda # 2021NoMasPRIAN pic.twitter.com/9UjyQYHmb1 – Twetthor3💎 (@ twetthor3) June 13, 2020

It should be noted that there are also, albeit in lesser numbers, users who rate the positioning of hashtags as a coordinated campaign to amplify disinformation.

However, and beyond the weight of each position, this type of conversation on social networks should be understood as one more expression of how consumers do not hesitate to question and even attack, as well as defend what they consider related or against their values ​​when brands take a stand. In this case, clearly contrary to the one that thousands of users express.

Dear organic user, don’t be fooled by the coordinated # BoycottOxxo campaign. These types of trends amplify disinformation by trying to limit our views. They give the illusion of a false general consensus consenso️🕵️🏼🔎 follow 🧵 pic.twitter.com/IX8TailicG – Carlos Piña (@Piniisima) June 13, 2020

A journalistic text, the denoting

The alleged saying of the executive president of the Board of Directors of Femsa could be known thanks to a text published on the site specialized in politics and issues of national conjuncture, La Política Online, in which he contextualizes the origin of the phrase and argues the alleged differences between José Antonio Fernández Carbajal and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The journalistic publication is released a few days after it was revealed that Femsa agreed to pay 8 thousand 790 million pesos to the Tax Administration System (SAT) for tax debts. In the report, a conversation between the businessman and the head of the organization is exposed, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, after which, he allegedly said: « I am going to pay the SAT, but if necessary I will put double to get AMLO out in 2022 ». In this sense, it is added that after the alleged declaration, the federal government exposed Femsa as a member of the alleged plan called BOA (Bloque Opositor Amplio) against the current administration.

Given this context, after the publication of the informative piece, on social networks, publications on Twitter began to multiply with the hashtags #BoicotAOxxo #BoicotAFemsa that, up to the time of the closing of this note they accumulated more than 16 thousand and 14 thousand Tweets.

When we make an inquiry in TweetReach we find that the last hundred publications related to #BoicotAOxxo have a reach greater than 297 thousand accountsas well as increased exposure to 357 thousand impressions. Meanwhile, the last hundred publications linked to #BoicotAFemsa record a scope that exceeds the 115 thousand accounts, like an exhibition that exceeds 171 prints.

The weight of an entrepreneur on his brand

As we mentioned at the beginning of this note, bad actions or statements by senior executives and entrepreneurs can affect brands in different ways, from public trust and credibility towards them, to a significant impact on sales.

This is one more example of the synergy that must exist between the reputation and acts of a CEO with the values ​​that the company or brand he leads tries to communicate. In this regard, a recent study signed by Weber Shandwick, indicates that the reputation of a company is inextricably linked to the reputation of its CEO. In fact, the CEO’s positive reputation increases investor appeal (88 percent), crisis protection (91 percent) and the attraction and retention of talent (81 percent and 79 percent respectively).

Femsa’s weight

It is the main distributor of sugary drinks in Mexico. According to company data, it reaches more than 75 million people, among its main products are Coca Cola, Del Valle juices, Sprite, Fresca, Fanta, Vitamin Water, Heineken and Powerade, as well as Santa Clara.

She also owns the brand Oxxo, with more than 19,598 stores in Mexico and other South American countries, with business divisions such as gas stations Oxxo Gas. It also operates the brands Generix pharmacy, FarmaCon, Modern Pharmacies and Yza Pharmacies.

Tweets about trends:

Good morning, good morning to all my friends, I send you a warm and fraternal hug, have a splendid Saturday, except FEMSA and OXXO to those not, who for years have had privileges with their taxes and have only dedicated themselves to making the people sick. #BoycotAFemsa #BoycotOxxo – Emma in Chocoslovaquia 😌 (@EmmaJhel) June 13, 2020

To hell with El Diablo from FEMSA Raise your hand whoever agrees in #BoicotAFemsa and # BoicotaOxxo🙋‍♂️🙋🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CAtS4rZF93 – ValyMeññ↙🎈🎁 (@liderfiscal) June 13, 2020

#BoicotaOxxo #BoicotAFemsa Let us also extend it to its gas stations that do not in themselves sell full liters. pic.twitter.com/rxpxznoIjR – Compa Anon (@ anonyosoy_132) June 13, 2020

#BoycotOxxo BOYCOTTING UP TO KILL HIM FROM THE KNEES BEFORE THE PEOPLE OF MEXICO, ALSO SALE PURE CANCERIGENOUS PRODUCT. pic.twitter.com/YlLqIABeMR – SYMON (@RREYSALOMON) June 13, 2020

Good idea is #BoicotAFemsa pic.twitter.com/EJMXhTkO9U – Pako Romero (@ neycrok_k7r) June 13, 2020

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299