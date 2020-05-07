GDP will fall 4.5% between 2020 and 2021 and 800,000 jobs will be destroyed. That is the forecast of the president of the Association of Large Consumption Companies (Aecoc), Javier Campo, who believe that Spain will have to wait until the third quarter of 2020 to recover pre-coronavirus levels. It will do this as long as there are no “flares” throughout the period and a vaccine is found early next year.

The consumer goods sector also predicts that international tourism will not return to Spain until Easter 2021, and on the condition that a vaccine already exists.

However, the employer’s leader has recognized that this crisis is different from that of 2008, when the entire financial system was affected and the recovery took more years to come.

In a forum on the post-pandemic economy organized by the Next business school, Campo pointed out that Spain is a country especially dependent on sectors “seriously affected” as a consequence of the pandemic (tourism, leisure and restaurants), so it is foreseeably the last member of the European Union (EU) to recover.

In your opinion, the EU has done well to provide liquidity to countries to avoid a new financial crisis, and has predicted that after a first moment with supply problems, it will be the turn of demand, with a drop in spending due to the loss of consumer confidence and the reduction of their disposable income.

“Everything that prevents people from leaving home will grow,” Campo said, referring to the development of electronic commerce, also in food.

According to Campo, this crisis will also translate into a greater commitment to local production.

For all these reasons, it has highlighted the need for the Administration favors measures such as the flexibility of the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) and that, in addition to guaranteeing the liquidity of the companies, help their solvency.