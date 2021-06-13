The consulting firm of Arbeloa and its brothers, MioGroup, will be listed on BME Growth

Related news

MioGroup, the consultant of ex-footballer Álvaro Arberola and his two brothers, has received this Friday the go-ahead to joining BME Growth. The firm will become the fourth company to debut in this stock market for SMEs so far this 2021.

The reference price for its premiere as listed, it will be set in a share subscription offer that the listed company expects to close “in the next few days.” The unit amount at which your new securities are placed will be the one taken as the starting point for your debut on BME Growth.

The company is, to date, owned by the companies MIO Consulting and Nothing is More, two companies controlled by the three Arbeloa brothers. Depending on their respective weights in each one of them, Yago indirectly controls 81.15% of the firm, Álvaro owns 12.5% ​​and Raúl owns 6.55%.

Inorganic growth

This upcoming newcomer in the old Alternative Stock Market (MAB) is an online marketing consultancy that in recent years has grown exponentially based on acquisitions. The objective of its release as a listed is get funds to continue expanding its perimeter of business

BME has anticipated that Norgestion will act as registered advisor to the firm, while the liquidity provision tasks have been entrusted to GVC Gaesco Values.