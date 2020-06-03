Concerns frequently assail our state of mind, especially in these times. However, with each questioning we have one more possibility to face a new horizon, either reasoning or applying healthy strategies for the soul. What are those fears that suffocate you today? Tell us about them to reflect on this on this page. Send your testimony to Euclides Kilô Ardila at the following email: eardila@vanguardia.com In this column, he will reply:

Testimony: “Before the quarantine‘ I lived a thousand ’and now, with this prolonged isolation, I feel locked within four walls. Although I am in good health and continue with my sources of income, being so still makes me sad and fills my head with negative messages. It makes me angry to feel that. What do you advise me?”.

Answer: This compulsory provisional isolation, as never before, has put more than one in a unique and never imagined situation.

Although everyone reacts differently to such a stressful situation, it seems to me that you should consider that this

Isolation may be helpful to you. To do this, you must focus more on the positive than the negative.

In particular, as he writes to me, you went from not having time for you because of work to spending whole days in the best of all your shelters: your home.

I understand that you are in an overwhelming stage today, but admit that you are also facing a valuable opportunity to do things that before COVID-19 were ‘impossible’.

I am not telling you that what you are living and in general everyone is something easy. It would be foolish to pretend that nothing happens, because obviously we are facing a major health issue, which is ending us part of the economy and our patience.

It is clear that life is reminding him that he must change the fast pace at which he came and that he will have to become more accustomed to serenity.

Don’t blame yourself for what you feel. Being sad, anxious and worried are “almost normal” emotions, given this quarantine.

Accept what you feel, but at the same time do your best to handle the situation.

Remember that, especially in these times, it is necessary to cultivate patience.

I suggest you take advantage of the present, not only taking advantage of these days of meeting with yourself, but connecting with good energy.

The proposal is that you nurture thoughts that can see your current situation as an opportunity to learn and feel better.

I recommend that you tone down that ‘chatter’ you speak of, because it is clear that if you continue in that plan you will exacerbate stress and your worries. In the same way, I propose therapies such as meditation or the same prayer, since they will give you the opportunity to mitigate stress and, therefore, it will be less likely that everything will annoy you. Listen to me and then, when all this happens, we have a coffee. I send you a hug!

