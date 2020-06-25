‘Couples therapy’ It is a non-fiction series that is literally immersed in the authentic conflicts of four couples residing in Manhattan through the welcoming consultation of clinical psychologist Orna Guralnik. Real and diverse characters, stories could be anyone’s.

This Showtime production has a total of nine thirty-minute episodes, and through the sessions of the protagonists and the therapist’s own story there will be moments of tension and drama, and others fun and spontaneous. There will also be time for reconciliations … or not. ‘Couples therapy’ it’s real like life itself.

Orna Guralnik is the driving character: Like her patients she also has insecurities, doubts, fears and she wonders if she is doing a good job with her patients or if she is getting too emotionally involved. In addition, she also goes through the consultation of a colleague who supervises her own sessions and serves as a guide for her work.

It is a direct, fresh and current approach to couple relationships where universal themes such as dependency, vulnerability, different perceptions of love, the comfort zone, identity, sex, anxiety, depression, frustration, jealousy, lack of communication, toxic relationships, motherhood or coexistence.

The four couples

Annie and Mau have been married for twenty-three years. They love each other and are a modern, solid and attractive couple. Mau is a pragmatic man, with a very strong concept of self-sufficiency and in need of daily sex, he likes challenges and it is very difficult to access his inner world since he is condescending and elusive. For her part, Annie is sympathetic to Mau and her independence, but is unable to find a way for him to value her emotional and sexual needs as she would like.

Elaine and Desean have been married for eleven years and they recognize that they are opposite poles and what originally worked has now stopped working. Elaine has control problems and wants her partner to become more involved with her while Desire feels overwhelmed and doesn’t understand her needs. In their therapy sessions they discover that this conflict is only the tip of the iceberg of their respective pasts.

Lauren and Sarah have been married for two years. Lauren is still assuming her transition to a transsexual woman, something she could not have done without her wife’s unconditional support, but when Sarah tells her that her greatest wish is to have a child, Lauren’s ghosts come to light.

Evelyn and Alan have been married for six years and are considering a drastic solution to their conflicts. Alan thinks that as a man he should be the protector of the couple and affirms that he fulfills everything Evelyn needs, but her opinion is different. Evelyn is a sensitive woman, she feels little listened to and has lost confidence in Alan. Lack of communication is the big problem in this marriage.

Summer is a good time to solve home affairs: ‘Couples therapy’ It will be released in our country next Thursday, July 9 at 10:00 p.m. on Movistar +. Each week, two new episodes will also be available on the Movistar + on-demand service.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.