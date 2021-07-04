The consultation ?, another montage …

L-12: two months and nothing! … pure cover-up.

Original promoter and first detractor of the citizen consultation to punish “political actors” of the past, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the party-government that he leads and directs seem determined to continue supporting its implementation, although not as one might think, because they believe that the itself may produce the result they want – to prosecute former presidents Salinas, Zedillo, Fox, Calderón and Peña Nieto for alleged or actual acts of corruption committed during their administration – but, in essence, because such an exercise constitutes the ideal “setup” to try hide its failure in the supply of medicines and control of the pandemic, economic reactivation or containment of insecurity and violence, among others, is concerned.

The mere remark of the Tabasco that “I am not going to participate in the consultation nor am I going to vote to prosecute former presidents …”, combined with his repeated morning accusation against them, evidences the true personal and government sentiment that he leads on nature and scopes of the citizen consultation organized by the National Electoral Institute (INE), by Lorenzo Córdova, or, if you prefer, his hidden conviction that it will end up being one more of the already unquantifiable failures of the six-year administration of the 4T.

Distracting the population from the real existing problem and maintaining the level of polarization and social tension to the maximum is the purpose and no other, regardless of the fact that the organization of the consultation and the installation of more than 57,000 polling stations receiving a vote that From now on it is expected to be meager – which would make it nugatory, since 40% participation in the Electoral Register is required for it to be binding – implying the waste of just over 500 million pesos.

Insisting, then, on this absurdity is, in the best of cases, socially irrelevant and even ridiculous, since it will not yield any results in support of a specific cause or solution of a problem, since there are already laws to judge and punish ex or current corrupt officials, not even less, will contribute to the promised change of society. A simple montage, then, a mockery …

Are you going to vote on August 1? Me neither…

asterisks

* Not a few were surprised by the unusual support of the Archbishop of Morelia, Carlos Garfias, for the demand of Governor Silvano Aureoles to investigate the participation of drug trafficking in the last election. “The complaint is formalized, let’s wait for results,” said the vice president of the Episcopate …

* Imminent replacement of the current head of the ISSSTE, Antonio Ramírez Pineda, in the face of the growing malaise of unionized workers in the face of the accumulation of administrative failures that affect the calculation of benefits and payroll. His place, it is stated, will be taken by Dr. Ramiro López Elizalde. Well…

* Suspicious, at least, the way in which Pemex and its (almost) agronomist Octavio Romero, in particular, minimized the explosion of the underwater line of the Ku Sierra platform yesterday, in front of Ciudad del Carmen, due to the rupture of a valve 78 meters deep. Maintenance again? …

