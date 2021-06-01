The construction of an amusement park threatens and loots Teotihuacan

The National Institute of Anthropology and History came out strongly against the illegal works in the archaeological zone of Teotihuacan.

During its splendor, Teotihuacan was the most notable center of power in all of Mesoamerica. On ceremonial, political and economic terms, it positioned itself as a continental power. The ruins that remain in the State of Mexico are hardly a window to the military and social might that the city represented at the time.

Today, several centuries after its founding as the ‘place where men become gods‘, an urban group looted the site in favor of their private constructions. The unauthorized works were “strongly” condemned by the Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), as a direct assault on the national archaeological heritage.

An assault on the archaeological heritage of Mexico

Unauthorized works destroyed part of the Archaeological Monuments in the Plots 23 and 19 of Oztoyahualco, in the Municipality of Teotihuacan. The damages were specifically inside perimeter B, which was decreed as a protected area in 1988 by the Federal Law on Monuments and Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Zones.

Since these acts became known, according to the official press release, the corresponding actions have been taken to prosecute federal crimes against the nation’s heritage. The subsoil, according to the institution, houses about 25 archaeological structures, as well as caves with priceless prehispanic vestiges.

On March 5, 2021, the works were stopped under the inspection of the INAH. After placing the corresponding stamps, a suspension procedure was carried out to follow up on the corresponding criminal proceedings. Despite this, the works continued with heavy machinery.

Repeated arrogant behavior

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the suspension of the stamps was violated. On April 20, however, in Texcoco a criminal complaint was filed with the Federal Public Ministry. Not only that: the uproar was of international stature.

INAH recognized the outrage of institutions such as UNESCO and other civil society organizations, which bitterly disapproved of illicit construction actions. Thus, the Mexican institution joined the absolute rejection of the possible impunity that the private company could achieve for the construction in Parcels 23 and 19 of Oztoyahualco. The press release notes that:

“We are faced with repeated and arrogant behavior on the part of those who encourage these irregular works, which affect an area rich in vestiges of the first settlements of the old city of Teotihuacan.”

The Ministry of Culture and INAH categorically reiterated their commitment to continue with the process until the last consequences. They will be supported, according to what they say, from the competent jurisdictional authorities, at the federal and state levels, to ensure the defense and protection of the Mexican heritage. Illegal actions, therefore, will be severely punished for attacking the Mexican nation.

