The Constitutional law forces a company to compensate a worker who was fired after monitoring her computer

The Constitutional Court (TC) has established that a worker who was fired because she dedicated the 70 percent of your day labor to personal matters, something that the company was able to determine by accessing the content of her computer without her knowing, she has the right to be compensated for having suffered a violation of her fundamental rights.

The First Chamber of the TC has partially estimated the recuse of amparo presented by an Amadeus Technological Solutions employee who was subject to disciplinary proceedings at her company based on a series of accusations from colleagues and hierarchical superiors for refusing to carry out the assigned tasks. To find out why, the company put in place an internal protocol to tap into the woman’s work computer.

According to the dismissal letter, Amadeus was able to verify in this way that its employee “dedicated around 30 percent of her working day to professional work, using 70 percent of the remaining working day to resolve issues in her personal sphere. or simply not to do any work. “

The woman filed a labor lawsuit in which he alleged a violation of his fundamental rights due to this interference in his work computer and, consequently, demanded that the dismissal be declared void and compensation of 51,439.4 euros. The Social Court Number 9 of Madrid agreed, although ruling out workplace harassment and reducing the amount to be paid for reparation to 6,251 euros.

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) agreed that there had been a violation of fundamental rights of the worker and that the evidence obtained in this way was null, although it considered that this did not automatically mean that the dismissal was null, arguing that the cause of dismissal was not in itself a violation of fundamental rights. Thus, he reduced the dismissal to unfair and denied any compensation.

An “incongruity”

For the TC, “the argument used in the contested resolution to deny compensation, consisting of stating that there has been no violation of fundamental rights of the worker, must be described as incongruous, illogical and contradictory, since the judgment itself recognizes (…) that the fundamental rights of the worker were violated when monitoring her computer “.

Thus, the magistrates have criticized that the TSJM “affirms the existence of the violation of fundamental rights in order to confirm the exclusion of the evidence derived from computer monitoring and, at the same time, denies that violation when it has to decide on the compensation requested “.

“Such incongruity “, the Constitutional Court explained, “it cannot be saved with the reference to the fact that the violation was not caused by the act of dismissal itself and, consequently, it has been declared inadmissible”, because the law “does not make the recognition of compensation depend from the qualification of the dismissal, but from the recognition that the worker has suffered discrimination or another violation of her fundamental rights.

However, he has stated that the woman suffered a violation of your right to guardianship effective judicial because article 183.1 of the Regulatory Law of the Social Jurisdiction (LRJS) obliges to fix compensation, in the amount corresponding to the damages suffered, when the sentence declares the existence of such violation.

Therefore, the TC has annulled the sentence signed by the TSJM and has ordered the proceedings to be rolled back to the moment before it was issued so that, “in relation to the compensation requested by the plaintiff for the violation of the rights to privacy and secrecy of communications caused by the monitoring of your computer, the judicial body resolves in a respectful way with the violated fundamental right “.

From null to unfair

However, the court of guarantees has rejected that there has been an infringement of the right to effective judicial protection due to the fact that the TSJM changed the classification of the dismissal, from null to unfair, reasoning that it has limited itself to interpreting the law of one of the possible ways.

The TC has recalled that “the contested sentence distinguish those assumptions in which the termination decision violates a fundamental right -in which case the declaration of nullity of the dismissal necessarily proceeds-, of those others in which the dismissal has not caused said violation, as this has been derived from the process of obtaining evidence, therefore it may be qualified as appropriate or not “if there is other lawful evidence.

“The dismissal has been carried out violating two fundamental rights of the plaintiff”

“This distinction, contrary to drawing a correlation between the nullity of the source of evidence and the nullity of the dismissal, does not deserve to be classified as arbitrary or manifestly unreasonable”, despite the fact that “said thesis is far from being unanimous in the ordinary jurisdiction “, has held.

In fact, it has defended that “it cannot be proclaimed that between the qualification of the dismissal and the recognized extra-procedural injury of a fundamental right, the existence of a ‘logical and legal consecutiveness’ can be affirmed,” because “there is no constitutional right to qualify the dismissal as null “.

Likewise, the TC has clarified that the nullity of the judgment of the TSJM “does not extend to the order of the Supreme Court, which inadmissible the appeal for the unification of doctrine filed against the sentence of supplication, and that it has served, in this case , to exhaust the judicial means prior to the amparo (…), and which is not accused of autonomous violation of any right “.

Private vote

For her part, Magistrate María Luisa Balaguer has issued a private vote on the understanding that her colleagues have followed “a wrong way at the time of approaching the analysis of the problem that was posed to him “.

Balaguer has rejected the “artificial distinction” What does the TSJM do to unlink the qualification of the dismissal from the nullity of the evidence obtained with violation of fundamental rights.

In his opinion, the TC “cannot ignore, as a starting point, that the plaintiff’s company monitored her computer to control her work performance, without previously informing her of it, even accessing the content of her private emails, and that, As a result of this unlawful action, (…) he proceeded to his disciplinary dismissal. “

“The dismissal has been carried out violating two fundamental rights of the plaintiff and that cannot have any other consequence than the declaration of her nullity, “Balaguer has wielded.