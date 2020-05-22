The Supreme Court abides but does not share the decision and warns of “unsuspected consequences” for the Rule of Law

MADRID, May 22 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Constitutional Court of Colombia has recognized, in an adjusted decision, the right of former Minister of Agriculture Andrés Felipe Arias, sentenced to 17 years in prison for corruption, to resort to second instance, which opens the door for other former high officials in a similar situation, more than 230 ask for a review of their sentences.

Arias, Minister of Agriculture of the Álvaro Uribe Government between 2005 and 2009, was sentenced in 2014 to 17 years in prison for diverting money from the Agro Ingreso Seguro program, aimed at helping small and medium farmers, towards large landowners and entrepreneurs. He fled to the United States, from where he was finally extradited in 2019. Since July, he has served his sentence at the North Canton Army Cavalry School.

He was convicted pursuant to legislation in force between 1991 and 2018, according to which the double instance that governs the ordinary justice system became a single instance for the graduates in the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) on the grounds that being judged by the high court was already sufficient guarantee for his rights. Congress changed this law two years ago so that graduates would also enjoy double appeal, albeit within the CSJ.

Arias, sentenced by the CSJ, went to the Constitutional Court with the intention of allowing him to appeal his sentence in this second instance for graduates created in 2018. The highest interpreter of the Magna letter has given him the reason –by five votes against four–, so your case will be reviewed.

“The Full Chamber of the Constitutional Court resolved to protect the fundamental right to due process of the citizen Andrés Felipe Arias and, consequently, order the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice to initiate the process to proceed with the request for challenge of the conviction, “he said.

This means, “not to disregard the firmness of the condemnatory sentence, nor to make any pronouncement on the facts, evidence or arguments that determined the sanction”, but rather that “a second judge will rule, after a comprehensive and comprehensive assessment, on the situation of his sentence. “

The president of the Constitutional Court, Alberto Rojas, has clarified that Arias may appeal but must await the final decision in prison. “The challenge will be returned, which means that the conviction will continue to have its effects until the challenge that he proposes is resolved,” he explained.

“TRAIN SHOCK”

The Constitutional Court has emphasized that the ruling against Arias was fully legal, since it was in accordance with the Colombian legislation of the time, although at the same time it indicates that there was then a ruling by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) that recognized the right to appeal a sentence in a single instance.

“It is not our purpose to have a train crash with the Supreme Court of Justice, and especially the Criminal Chamber. The decision they made at the time is not arbitrary and obeyed the legal regime that existed at that time. It is claimed that it had not had taking into account the “inter-American standard,” Rojas has maintained.

However, this resolution augurs an institutional conflict in the Judiciary, since the Supreme Court has accused the Constitutional Court of “untimely changing the rules of the game to exclusively favor the former Minister of Agriculture.”

“The Supreme Court of Justice obeys but does not share the majority decision that orders to process the challenge of the 17-year prison sentence against Arias,” he said, also defending that he ruled “with rigorous respect for the fundamental right to due process.”

In addition, it has warned that this resolution “leaves a dangerous precedent of uncertainty in the ordinary jurisdiction and legal insecurity in criminal justice” and has blamed the Constitutional “responsibility for the impact of the unsuspected consequences for the Rule of Law of this particular decision “

OTHER CASES

The Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court condemned under the old system of single instance some 230 graduates – from deputies to ministers – who now, thanks to the ruling obtained by Arias, could also request the revision of their sentences, although only those issued as of January 30, 2014, the date of the aforementioned IACHR ruling.

These 230 cases range from the plots known as ‘parapolitical’ and ‘narcopolitical’ to the case of the ‘shocks’ or wiretapping of the now-disappeared Administrative Department of Security (DAS) – Colombian Intelligence – to opponents, a ghost that The recent espionage scandal in the Armed Forces has been resurrected.

“We want to thank the Constitutional Court for having safeguarded a fundamental right and for having recognized that Colombia, by virtue of the constitutional block, is compromised by international norms (…) that establish this judicial guarantee,” the lawyer for Arias, Víctor Mosquera, as reported by ‘El Espectador’.