The Constitutional Court fails that Cantó remains off the list of the PP in Madrid

Toni sang. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

The First Chamber of the Constitutional Court (TC) has agreed to keep Toni Cantó and Agustín Conde off the list of the candidacy headed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso for the elections on May 4, sources from the court of guarantees have reported.

The vote shows a “fractured” Chamber when leaving a tie at three, being resolved in favor of the dismissal with the casting vote issued by the president of the Chamber, Juan González Rivas.

The Chamber, which admitted the appeal last Tuesday, is made up of a majority of judges from the conservative sector of this body, which are the president, Juan José González Rivas and the judges Andrés Ollero – former PP deputy – Santiago Martínez-Vares and Alfredo Montoya. The court is completed with the progressives Cándido Conde-Pumpido and María Luis Balaguer, who is the rapporteur on this matter.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested yesterday to keep two candidates off the PP list by not meeting the requirements established by the Madrid electoral law in order to be eligible.

The allegations follow the criteria of the Contentious-Administrative judge who agreed to separate them by not complying with the registration requirements prior to the census closure, set on January 1, 2021.

The prosecutor claims that for the exercise of the right to vote in the Community of Madrid it is “essential, in accordance with article 2.2. of the law, registration in the current electoral census, which will be closed on the first day of the second month prior to the call ”.

The ‘popular’ decided to go to the court of guarantees because “it is not true that there is a registration requirement prior to the closing of the census”, an extreme that “has never been required until this case.”

Before…

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.