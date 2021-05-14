The Constitutional Court considers the penalties for sedition to the leaders of the “procés” proportionate

Leaders of the process. (Photo: EFE)

The Constitutional Court affirms that ex-minister Josep Rull acted as a “promoter of sedition” together with other Catalan pro-independence leaders to “question the functioning of the democratic State of Law”, in a way that considers the sentences imposed by the Supreme Court proportionate.

After advancing the ruling last Tuesday, the court of guarantees has made public this Friday the sentence, along with the two individual votes, which dismisses Rull’s appeal for protection against the Supreme Court resolution that sentenced him to 10 years and six months imprisonment for sedition, which opens the door for him to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

The sentence, whose rapporteur was Judge Ricardo Enríquez, considers that said conviction has not had a “discouraging effect” on the exercise of their fundamental rights of freedom of expression, ideological freedom or the right to assembly, since his behavior did not consist of the exercise of these, but rather to “neutralize the decisions made” by the Justice “using citizen mobilization for that purpose.”

Endorse the sentence

“As a promoter of sedition, together with other defendants, he massively summoned citizens so that on the day set for the referendum they could go to vote at any school,” he explains.

And this, he continues, “in order to activate the automaticity clause established in the legal and foundational transitional law of the Catalan republic to determine secession; that is, the replacement of the legitimate legal framework established by the Constitution and the Statute of Autonomy, by the one designed in the aforementioned law of …

