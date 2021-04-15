The Constitutional Court confirms the expulsion of Cantó from the PP list for 4-M

Toni Cantó and Agustín Conde They will not participate in the electoral lists of the Popular Party for the next elections on May 4. So has decided constitutional Court after the PP appealed the ruling of the Court of Instruction number 5 of Madrid, which removed from the popular ballot the exporter of Citizens in the Valencian Cortes and the former mayor of Toledo for not having been registered correctly in the region and, therefore, be neither voters nor eligible. The Electoral Board, on the other hand, endorsed the candidacy in the first instance since the address that reflects your ID is in Madrid.

More information to follow shortly.