the Constància receives the Platges de Calvia

04/17/2021 at 12:06 PM CEST

First match of the Second Phase of Third Division with enthusiasm and expectation for him Constancy and the Platges de Calvia, who will face each other in the stadium Nou Camp d’Inca at 12:00 this Sunday.

The Constancy ranked 3rd in the First Phase of the Third Division with 35 points and figures of 24 goals for and 14 against.

Regarding the rival, the Platges de Calvia he ranked first in the previous phase of the league with 45 points and a balance of 31 goals in his favor and 13 against.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of ConstancyIn fact, the numbers show 13 wins, four losses and four draws in favor of the home team. In turn, the visitors accumulate two matches in a row without losing in the field of Constancy. The last time they faced the Constancy and the Platges de Calvia in this tournament it was in January 2020 and the match concluded with a result of 0-1 favorable to the Platges de Calvia.