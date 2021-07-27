The conspiracy theory why Lady Kitty Spencer did not wear a tiara at her wedding

For the ceremony, Kitty Spencer wore a white Victorian-inspired white lace dress that was complemented with a beauty look in neutral tones and a gathered bun. What was surprising was that he did not accessorize his hairstyle with the iconic Spencer tiara, the same one that his mother wore when they got married; as well as Lady Di herself when she married Prince Charles and her aunts, Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah Spencer and Lady Jane Spencer at their respective weddings.

(Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana)

It is believed that the aristocrat did not want to take her out of superstition, because she did not want to remember the tragic death of her aunt, nor that her marriage with Carlos ended in divorce, just like that of her mother, Victoria with her father, Earl Charles Spencer.

Lady Di in Hong Kong. (Tim Graham / .)