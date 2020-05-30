The extreme left has spent years erecting the perfect breeding ground that guarantees the survival of its hate speech against the phantoms of the fachery, façades and sons of Francoism (Iglesias sic). Really considering that 130 years ago the previous head of state was born, one would have to talk more about great-great-grandchildren. But it may be decades since the Communists in the Government will continue talking about their immediate descendants in the absence of other characters with whom to hide their totalitarian streak, hide their intellectual clumsiness and their true incompetence as public managers. The conspiracy delusions of the left they are not new. 100 years ago they saw ghosts of Fernando VII everywhere or believed him to be reincarnated in many of the politicians of the Spanish right. It did not matter that the monarch had left the throne a century ago, the same time that had elapsed since his death, but the agitation of his name was enough to mobilize part of the Spanish population.

It is cynical, as well as miserable, that Pablo Iglesias, faithful follower of two of the most perverse totalitarian regimes today, such as Venezuela and Iran, is a champion of the defense of the rule of law. He has never cared about freedom in those towns where he put the saucepan to collect from his repressive apparatus and, currently, it is still a dialectical resource to build his conspiracy theories, to beat the political opposition, to attack the Armed Forces and the State Security Corps, to seek footstool in the masses, and to “storm the heavens”. Because let’s not forget, for the extreme left, democracy is an intermediate step, it is a strategic instrument that apart from stepping on the carpet and the official car, allows destroying the institutions with the tactic of peaceful penetration. The same as in 1868 and the Prim coup d’etat that ended the reign of Elizabeth II.

Pablo Iglesias uses his most faithful followers to perpetuate his conspiracy story. The less cultivated the person, the more palafrenera becomes the communist leader. Irene Montero belongs to this group. What will the opposition to Franco have to do with democracy? His father-in-law was an organization whose main aspiration was to import the Maoist revolution into Spain. Her model was then Albania, as Venezuela is now for her and for her husband’s pride. In other words, a left-wing totalitarianism similar to that which the ETA terrorists wanted to implant. But she, a collector of sugar sachets with quotes, reiterates this approach from early on Friday in case there is any ignorant leftist in need of the ideological dose of the morning.

I wrote it on these same lines a few months ago. Coups d’etat today are not a matter for the military, but for politicians in power. Are the called “autogolpes” or “postmodern blows”. In the first group it is worth placing Hugo Chávez and his successor Nicolás Maduro, who, after coming to power by democratic means, are responsible for eroding all democratic institutions to perpetuate themselves in power. In the case of “postmodern coups” what is done is the same, but with the collaboration of part of civil society (the Catalan 1-O fits into this model).

The podemita leader has been stirring up the judges for months, let us not forget that he was given a letter of protest from the CGPJ, and now he pours all his anger not only against the democratic representative opposition of millions of Spaniards, but against two of the institutions that enjoy greater Respect and credibility on the part of the Spanish: the Corps and State Security Forces and the Armed Forces. All the loss of prestige accumulated by the management of the coronavirus crisis in this Government, has become respect and citizen support for the Army, Police and Civil Guard for their work in disinfecting residences, schools, hospitals and municipalities. After the toilets, they are the most valued groups during the pandemic by the Spanish. And that irritates Iglesias greatly. To the friend of the coup plotters. But that is the unfortunate caste that governs us and which, with that kind of behavior, shows how little it matters to the reconstruction of Spain after the coronavirus ‘tsunami’.