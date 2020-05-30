You have to read Sandro Rosell –published the book Un Fuerte Abrazo and before that he spoke with Cristina Cubero in Mundo Deportivo—, listen to him –he granted an interview to Jordi Basté in RAC1 in February– and above all see him, how it can finally be done on Sunday in the Lo de Évole program in La Sexta (9:25 p.m.).

Most of those who have treated him emphasize that it is in the melee, when he does not use an imposed or institutional tone, but that he lets himself be carried away by the conversation when he best expresses himself and convinces those who do not yet have an opinion formed about his way of being, marked by the 643 days of preventive detention he suffered in Soto del Real and Can Brians 2.

Prison has changed that Rosell businessman, businessman and soccer player who wrote Welcome to the Real World in 2010. Today he appears as a more spiritual, mystical and austere person, so sheltered that he dialogues with Évole in an intimate and practically dark way, as if he wanted to go unnoticed, determined only that his voice be heard: “I am innocent.”

Once acquitted, he wants to know who is behind – “A prosecutor who gets up one day in the morning and says that today he is going to investigate Rosell for what he did 11 years ago in Brazil? Privately? It’s hard for me ”- how a“ conspiracy ”was hatched in his judgment generated since he decided to present his candidacy for the Barça presidency. Before accessing the post, he recalls, “I had no inspection by the Tax Agency while afterwards I had 72.”

Although the starting point has a police tone, especially because it talks about a mysterious envelope with money that does not know who it belongs to, Rosell reveals that a “wise man” announced that “they will come for you” as soon as he reaches the box of the Camp Nou. The signing of Neymar in litigation with Madrid, the television contract signed with Telefónica after breaking with Mediapro and some decisions of the board that were interpreted as favorable to the independence sectors, such as allowing the Catalan Way to pass through the Camp Nou, are some of the arguments that would have played against Rosell.

The former Barça president talks precisely about politics and the future of Catalonia, as well as his encounters with prisoners for economic crimes in Soto del Real. The same condition of top president of Barça that in his opinion could have led him to jail allowed him in return to win good friendships among the prisoners and the esteem of Father Paulino, in whom he found comfort in the worst moments and to whose foundation he plans to donate the benefits of the book A strong hug.

The wealth, and evidently his patrimony, the domiciliation of his company in Andorra or the amount that is charged to mediate in football, are aspects that Évole raises to Rosell. He also does not forget the lawsuits that are still pending on industrial espionage and for the Neymar case. And, for his part, Rosell recalls that he has sued the State for damages: “I am satisfied with winning, not even for a euro,” he insists. “What are two years of no life worth?” “Stolen”, he asks himself after thanking his complicity with his partner, also imprisoned, Joan Besolí.

He never wanted to agree, nor did he despair after being denied up to 12 requests for parole during the 22-month prison term, because he never felt guilty despite being accused even of belonging to a criminal gang in a case that, according to his lawyer Pau Molins, is “the most serious, unjust and scandalous abuse of justice in Spain”.

Acquitted of the charges, Rosell shows himself on Évole’s camera. The program allows inquiring about the figure of the former Barça president and perfectly responds to his announcement: “Football, money, jail and conspiracy. The 4 aces of LodeRosell ”.