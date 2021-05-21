The consequences of trusting him with all your money

Víctor Domínguez, alias Wall Street Wolverine, is one of the most successful Spanish youtubers.

Is there anything more volatile than cryptocurrencies? Yes, the sensations of those who speculate with them and live on a roller coaster. And there, between the product and the cravings, gurus -or pseudo- of the world of digital currencies like the youtuber dive like fish in water, Victor Dominguez, better known as Wall street wolverine.

Success is measured in these times based on followers on social networks and he has 193 thousand on Instagram, 161 thousand on Twitter and 407 thousand subscribers on YouTube. Almost nothing. Based on speeches -some smarter than others- and with an aggressive attitude, this staunch defender of investments in cryptocurrencies has achieved put users of different generations in the pocket who see in him a role model, or at least entertain themselves. Of course, the vast majority of those who follow him do not invoice heart attack figures, nor do they pay tiny percentages of their income because they live in Andorra, nor do they expand their checking accounts based on clicks received. For them, the life of this youtuber is a dream.

Domínguez himself describes his “show” videos, however, the topics he deals with are very serious and his mistake it can cost thousands of euros to those who follow you and they execute their vision. Not only that, its influence can cause false expectations of consequences very similar to people who live immersed in the world of gambling. After all, the same chemicals are activated in the brain.

The last two weeks have been especially busy in the cryptocurrency investment ecosystem. First were the statements of Elon musk in which it indicated that Tesla would stop accepting this type of currency as a payment method and a few days ago, the recommendation of the China Banks Association financial institutions to “resolutely refrain” from providing services with digital currencies due to their volatility. Panic spread and most digital currencies lost between the 7% and 22% of its value, even the shares of Coinbase (cryptocurrency exchange) fell 5.4%. According to data from the news portal specialized in this type of investment, Coindesk, the price of Bitcoin fell more than five thousand euros in just one hour on Wednesday, down to a low of € 26,000, before recouping most of that loss.

Faced with this panorama in which Bitcoin has lost 38% of its value since April, Domínguez’s recommendation to his followers has been to hold the stake, not sell and wait for the waters to return to their course because “I deeply believe in this coin”, as he stated in one of his latest videos. As a perspective it is fine, even as a personal decision it is a coherent way to act. But does it work for everyone? What happens to the people who see you, who do not have such clear ideas And who are getting carried away by their way of facing this crash of cryptocurrencies? In his last “video show”, he showed ways of wolf of wall street cheap that has not missed a movie of Quentin Tarantino. Attention to dialogue.

Elon Musk’s statements about bitcoin impact its value. REUTERS

“Gentlemen, here you invest with balls. Here you ‘holdea’ (Anglicism of the word hold, which in speculation jargon means to wait, not to sell stocks or, in this case, digital currencies). What is that to sell? Here they ‘holdea’ and ‘holdea’ with balls. In the market of the ‘cryptos’ you enter already crying from home. Cry here? Take your fucking money and put it in a fixed-term savings account at Santander, ”Domínguez pointed out. “Gentlemen, we are in the fucking wildest market Of the fucking history, hell, here you ‘holdea’ with balls. What is that crying. Sirs, when there is blood is when the sharks come out. Sharks go to blood, they don’t run away from blood. And today, there is a fucking sangria. Here you ‘holdea’ until you go to fucking zero … ”etc, etc.

The success of this youtuber has made him an ‘expert’ who encourages people to play with their savings and investments. In some of his videos, he has made it clear that you don’t have to invest the money you needBut is that a possibility for the youngest? In general, a large part of those who seek to have a fast and large income bet a large percentage of what they have. So we talk about dopamine and a kind of gambling in those who spend the day speculating and seek express earnings.

Whoever follows Domínguez or other youtubers and lives in the world of virtual currencies or speculation on the stock market can potentially be part of a universe apart, isolated from reality and absorbed by this high-dose testosterone investment culture. But that reality always comes back and sometimes slaps the same as it happens with dependent on the game. The chimera of becoming a millionaire may work for some, very few, but not for the vast majority, if not, there would no longer be more space in Andorra for the new rich. Giving advice in videos that easily captivate while living like a king thanks to the clicks of those who allow themselves to be captivated is irresponsible, especially when playing with other people’s money. That is how a dominant discourse prevails which is nothing more than a fantasy for the vast majority, and very dangerous when people lose perspective. After all, at the cost of that illusion, that speculative delusion of those who are addicted to dreaming big those to whom it comes to pearls that there are more imaginary wolves of Wall Street are profiting. Just like bookmakers or casinos want more people to fantasize about being Richard Jarecki.

