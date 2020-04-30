The decision to end the 2019-2020 season is likely to upset the daily life of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs. In addition to the many budgetary and sporting questions, the teams will also have to embark on the preparation of the next season.

“We don’t know what sauce we’re going to be eaten in relation to training”

The interruption of the season requires more upstream work for the French clubs but for the moment, the situation is still too vague. Worse, it negatively influences the physical preparation of players, who find themselves working without specific objectives. Emmanuel Vallance, performance manager and physical trainer at Valenciennes (Ligue 2) recognizes concerns in the organization of his support for players despite maintaining activity via online sessions during confinement. Everyone is “in the expectation” faced with an unprecedented situation: the players, the staff, the clubs, the League.

“The idea was to keep them at a fairly consistent level of aerobics in order to keep them active, explains the coach for RMC Sport. The concern is that there is no date for recovery. We don’t know if we will be able to maintain individual training, if we will be able to bring players in small groups to the training center. These are unanswered questions. The longer the time is without the boys, the more the risk of recovery to be consistent behind. But for the moment it’s premature to say because we don’t know what sauce we’re going to be eaten in relation to training. “

The ideal preparation would last six weeks

The preparer of the northern club, seventh in Ligue 2 before the end of the season, is yet optimistic. According to him, the clubs will be able to prepare well for the next season. Provided you can train in good conditions for at least six weeks. This will require a large organization and preparatory work upstream, but it remains perfectly playable for the 36-year-old technician.

“I don’t think we need a longer preparation time. Six weeks seems to me ideal in terms of quality and quantity. What may differ is what we will put upstream, Emmanuel Vallance advances further before detailing several envisaged tracks. The boys may have an individual program as is the case during the summer holidays with two weeks of work. Perhaps we will have a kind of pre-recovery at the training center with all the medical tests before entering six weeks of pure preparation.[…] Once we know if we resume in August or September, we will adapt. One of the qualities of our profession is adaptation. “

Prevent injuries, listen to players

The interruption of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in April can also have major consequences when faced with the risk of injury. If Emmanuel Vallance believes that if recovery time and additional vacations can have positive effects, this could also cause other problems. Deprived of ground since March, some players could be frustrated. Others may also be exposed to long-term injuries as a result of this long period of inactivity. Prevention will play a very big role in the period of re-athletics and recovery.

“There will be a lot of desire and I think that we will have to calm down some players. The impatient profiles will want to do everything thoroughly and we will have to be careful. I am measured against this cut, still warns the member of the Olivier Guégan staff at VAFC before pointing out that the players will also have a role to play. As of Wednesday, players asked me for programs to hold on until the resumption. We have high-level players who are serious in nutrition and their invisible training. We are not going to recover a player like a sedentary who remains on his sofa during the break and who will gain weight. “

Internship abroad, a viable solution?

For most Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs, the next season will not start until the end of August or even September. But for PSG and OL, maintaining the Champions League could force them to replay during the summer.

While waiting to know the conditions for a possible return to training in France, Paris and Lyon could be tempted by a preparation course abroad, in a country where training has resumed, as in Germany. But there again, in addition to health issues, this would require a great deal of logistical work, including for the return of international players who returned home during confinement.

“If PSG and OL are forced to resume in the Champions League, we will have to find a solution to re-train. The foreigner may be a solution to consider but again, this will cause displacement of people, still judges Emmanuel Vallance. […] With four weeks of preparation before the event, which was recommended by the Federation, this would bode well for preparing for the resumption. I’m not saying the best way to prepare but it would be less worse. “The puzzle is just beginning.