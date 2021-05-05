The consequences of implementing a toll on the entire Spanish motorway network

At the beginning of this month, Seopan (the employer’s association of construction companies and concessionaires), proposed to the Ministry of Transport the collection of a toll of 9 cents per kilometer throughout the Spanish highway network. Apart from the daily expenditure for Spanish drivers, what other consequences can this measure have?

It is not the first time that builders have proposed this type of measure, but this time the cost of the toll is around three times higher than what had been initially demanded. This mainly affects drivers, both individuals and professionals, who would find their common routes more expensive. For example, going from Burgos to Madrid would cost 22 euros.

In Spain there are a total of 15,500 kilometers of expressways and motorways that support more than half of the daily traffic: 55%. The highways are entirely managed by the state and are free to use while the highways are privately managed, through concessions, and can be paid or released. What would it mean to do the toll roads?

Better state of the roads

On an individual level, this 9 cent toll has negative consequences but, if viewed from common interests, it can bring several positive things. The first is an increase in state revenue, which will make it possible to invest the same money collected in the good condition of the roads themselves.

The tolls proposed by Seopan could help raise about 104 billion euros

Apart from improving, then, the care and maintenance of our road network, part of that money would contribute increase the Spanish GDP and could be invested in many aspects, as in the sustainable development and the decarbonisation of the automobile fleet, with a view to complying with the anti-emissions regulations that arrive from Europe.

In addition, and according to Seopan, with these measures we would achieve a greater similarity with other neighboring European countries, which apply this type of charge for the use of their highways and they manage to recover large amounts of money. According to the employer, applying this toll the State could recover some 104,000 million euros in 25 years, a not inconsiderable figure.