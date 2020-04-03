The 2019-2020 season is postponed, but it will end. The League is determined to play the remaining 11 games to reach the end between June and July. They also have the backing of UEFA, which is also predisposed for the Champions League and Europa League to conclude successfully once the crisis caused by the coronavirus is overcome. Although the logical thing is that the season closes once it is completed, the fact that the leagues lengthen once summer has entered, there are several drawbacks.

The consequences of contesting what remains of the championship in the coming months it will be a relief for the clubs, which will save part of their economy. However, in the long run, ending the season with the next season about to start can take its toll.

Lack of rhythm after the break

To begin with, the break of nearly two months will reduce the performance of the footballers. The lack of rhythm for the decisive stage of the season It can be decisive in the last matches of the League, depriving us of seeing a show worthy of an end of the course.

Not to mention that many of the players will get out of shape. Although the different insoles maintain routines to exercise from home, it is inevitable that they maintain the shape one hundred percent. A situation that will be a handicap for their respective teams once the competition resumes.

High temperatures

Another determining factor will be hellish temperatures that will take place during the months of June and July. Entering the summer, players should be exposed to a suffocating heat both when training and when playing, which will undoubtedly condition the development of the end of the competition. Despite the fact that the League will take measures to alleviate the extreme heat, the performance of the footballers will not be the same. Temperatures could reach during the hours of greatest incidence of the sun 40ºC.

Hydration breaks

There is a possibility that teams request a pause in each part whenever the temperatures exceed 30ºC, something that will be a constant once the League returns. The referee has the possibility to stop the game for a maximum of three minutes according to the RFEF regulations, when the half hour of play of each half is approaching.

This cooling break will be a relief for players, who will be subjected to a greater effort than usual, having to deal with suffocating heat. Nevertheless, breaks would break the rhythm of the match at key moments when either team can be playing life.

Hours will overlap

Heat will undoubtedly be the element to avoid. A circumstance that will force concentrate games at night. If Javier Tebas has worried about anything in recent years, it is trying to make the parties overlap as little as possible. Something that will be difficult to avoid once the competition resumes.

It is recommended not to hold matches in hours when temperatures exceed 28 degrees and humidity is 70%. For this reason, contrary to the wishes of Thebes, a large part of the parties should be grouped from 7:00 p.m. This will avoid putting the health of the footballers and fans at risk, if they are allowed access to the stadiums until the end of the season.

Two months heavily loaded

With 11 days to play, the final of the Copa del Rey and the outcome of European competitions, the schedule aims to be quite tight in the coming months. UEFA wants to prioritize domestic competitions to conclude between June and July and, thereafter, once restrictions have been lifted across the continent, organize the final of the Champions League and Europa League.

This situation will cause a important party load. Without knowing even when the alarm state will end in Spain, once the teams can return to training, they will need to a mini preseason, occupying about two weeks of the calendar. If we add to this that the physical conditions will not be the same as when the competition stopped, the accumulation of matches could have negative consequences for the players.

No rest until July 2021

The biggest consequences could be seen next season. Between the end of one season and the start of another there is usually a separation of between two months and two and a half months. However, this time, the break between 2019-20 and 2020-21 would be one month at best, without rest for the soccer players, who will hardly have vacations and will not be able to lose shape before the immediate start of the next course.

The calendar usually varies in the odd years compared to the even ones, since the dispute of the European or World Cups brings the end of the competition one week ahead. Nevertheless, the postponement of the Euro to 2021 keeping the same dates will make the dates tighten more than they were already in 2020.

The competition will start later than planned and, in addition, the two selection windows that have been lost this season will have to be coupled. The lack of summer holidays is compounded by a probable reduction in Christmas holidays. The increase in matches and the lack of rest of the footballers will physically reduce them almost inevitably.