March 2020 brought an unprecedented situation for the vast majority of the population. The spread of the coronavirus pandemic around the world forced the adoption of drastic measures to prevent contagion and the spread of the disease. While scientists and researchers seek to understand the symptoms, diagnoses and how to fight the virus, the main recommendation for everyone is social isolation. That’s right: stay at home and minimize any physical contact with other people. It is a scenario that challenges families and requires attention, especially with children.

Social isolation is something extremely necessary during the crisis in which we live and a coin that has two sides: while it can have negative consequences, it is also an opportunity for great learning.

In the case of children, deprived of their daily routines such as school and group play with friends, it is possible to stimulate the development of socioemotional skills during the period of imprisonment. Thus, it provides children with situations in which they can develop emotional self-control and self-knowledge, providing a better understanding of their emotions and reflecting on their quality of life and well-being in social life as a whole.

At this point, children can show irritability, apathy and restlessness. Thus, it is important that the family seeks activities that awaken the child’s feeling of belonging in their own family environment. For this, it is initially necessary to build a routine that involves the little ones in the daily activities of the house, always planned together so that they can realize that the agreement will be fulfilled.

Some practical examples are highly satisfactory for developing these skills. Asking for help washing plastic dishes (without the risk of injury) and watering plants are actions that provide greater involvement with the house. Adapting a corner of the residence for picnics, having a movie session with popcorn, telling stories or even organizing shows, dances and fantasies during isolation brings the family closer. Other situations that can be adopted are involving the child in the kitchen, such as rolling brigadeiros, or even encouraging empathy and good deeds when selecting toys that they no longer use for donation.

However, it is important to note that this is not a check-list, that is, performing previously agreed activities so that the child does not understand that they are obligations, but family fun. In addition, each day is a day and, especially in this period of social isolation, we have to exercise empathy and patience, looking at each other with attention and respect. Thus, we managed to preserve our mental health and, in the near future, we can take good memories of this moment of crisis that we are experiencing, explains Marta Maria Pasquali Mancini, pedagogue, psychopedagogue, sex educator, master in Education and coordinator of the Pedagogy course in Salesian University Center of São Paulo – UNISAL

