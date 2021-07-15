The consequence of mistakenly pointing to an entire group

The Samuel murder at the hands of a group of people who gave him a beating last July 3 in A Coruña shouting “fag, we’re going to kill you” It has been turned into a throwing weapon between the left and the right, which have ended up politicizing the death of the young man, 24 years old. A use that has been intensified following information published this weekend that linked one of those arrested for the murder with the group Riazor Blues. This point, which was made without providing evidence and that has been denied For the aforementioned, it has also been used by some political leaders to further tighten the atmosphere.

Samuel died on July 3 in the hospital as a result of the blows he received during the beating that several people caused him. Two of his friends declared that, while they beat him, shouts of “fag, we’re going to kill you” were heard. His murder awakened a wave of protests and street marches to demand justice for him and to stop the LGTBIphobic attacks, which, as statistics show, have increased. In the streets of different cities, protests about what happened. In social networks, condolences and criticism of the homophobic discourse of some parties.

Left-wing politicians like Irene Montero and Juan Carlos Monedero published messages through their social networks commenting on the news. The Minister of Equality was blunt in her comment: “Enough of whitening homophobic speeches, xenophobic and macho of the extreme right. All our support to Samuel’s loved ones. ” For his part, the co-founder of Unidas Podemos asked explanations directly to VOX and to the PP. “Let’s see if someone explains to me what God those of @VOX and those who support them pray to when they murder someone because of their hatred of homosexuals. @AlmeidaPP_ thinks that if you had hung the LGTBI flag in the City Hall, the murder of Samuel would have been a little more difficult, “he published.

After the first arrests occurred (six, two of them minors), some data and profiles began to be published on the alleged culprits of Samuel’s death. It was in the profile drawn on one of them by El Español where it was possible to read that alleged relationship of the with the extreme left group supporter of Deportivo de la Coruña called Riazor Blues.

On July 11, the news item entitled “Yumba, the third detainee for the murder of Samuel, close to the Riazor Blues, intervened in the second beating” was published. Inside, in the first paragraph of it, it was insisted that the young man, between 20 and 25 years old, is “a neighbor of A Coruña and close to the circles of the Riazor Blues, followers of the Real Club Deportivo, although it does not belong to the group ”.

The alluded to, the aforementioned group of fans, they came up against that signaling just a few hours later with a statement published on his Twitter profile written in Galician in which they denied that information. Where is the evidence linking that individual to the Riazor Blues? Where can we find out about this proximity with our group? ” there is no link of that person with Riazor Blues”.

In addition, they accused of “manipulation” the media that had published that information (there were several who replicated it), demanded a rectification and sentenced that “only the most despicable scum of society is capable of using this murder to intoxicate our name” accusing them of wanting to tarnish their image.

A headline and an allusion in the text of the news to this extreme left group they served right, which ignored the denial of the aforementioned, to charge those who had accused them of feeding LGTBIphobia with their speech. One of them was Toni Cantó, who, despite having recently been placed at the head of the Spanish Office, decides his profile in networks to other duties that have more to do with pardons and charge against the PSOE and Podemos, than with the defense of the language of Cervantes .

Thus, he shared the news published by El Español, with the following comment: “Yumba, the third detainee for the murder of Samuel, close to the Riazor Blues. Group of radical followers of Deportivo de La Coruña of extreme left nationalist ideology. The extreme right killed him ”. Like him, the well-known sympathize with the right and who has already been singled out on more than one occasion for contributing to the spread of hoaxes, Alvise Pérez, stoked the fire by joining the signal ensuring that “the gang of Samuel’s murderer (Riazor Blues) is made up of members who have been convicted of assaults on Vox militants and sabotage of rallies of this party. There is no logical way for the left to come out alive from such a media hoax. ” In El Español they didn’t say it was part of the Riazor Blues, but he took it for granted.

Despite the denial and the lack of publication of evidence, the group name is still on the lips of some. What Santiago AbascaHe who, in an interview on EsRadio, complained that, according to him, “a propaganda campaign has been organized against Vox, which they have blamed for being murdered for his homosexual condition.” In addition, he insisted on the claim that one of the detainees is “an extreme left-wing Riazor Blues fan.”

Two days later having placed the Riazor Blues at the center of the controversy over Samuel’s murder, The world published a profile of those so far detained for the crime. In the text referring to A. he echoed that information, adding that “this newspaper has learned that in 2017 it was involved in a street fight in the city, which several local and regional media also echoed. Members of the fan group were involved in this altercation, A. being wounded by one of them ”.

Having said this, it includes the profile of this detainee who “over time came into contact with some of his followers (who were not members)” but that “several sources close to both the football club and A. assure that he never participated in Riazor Blues activities and that the only thing that can be related to them is because he had ‘friends that were close’ to this group ”.

