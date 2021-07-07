The conquest process killed as many indigenous people as an epidemic in America

The violence that was experienced in America to establish Spanish dominions during the Conquest caused a brutal indigenous population decline in the 16th century.

It was not a drastic change in the environment. It was not a devastating shortage. It was not an irrepressible natural disaster that caused a dramatic population decline in the native populations of America. Rather, it was the arrival of the European colonizers which produced a demographic collapse in the different American civilizations, already existing before the colonialist footprint in the 16th century.

Ethnic and spiritual cleansing for indigenous people

A recent study published in the journal PNAS highlights that, in the peak period of the Spanish spiritual colonization missions, America suffered a death rate similar to that of an epidemic. In favor of instituting their values ​​and spreading the influence of the Spanish Crown, thousands of indigenous people in America lost their lives when they fell ill with smallpox, or when they did not align themselves with the European agenda.

The consequences of this disease were devastating because it did not exist on the continent. For this reason, the original inhabitants they were not organically prepared to overcome the infection. In the same way, the “ethnic and spiritual cleansing” campaigns to dominate the territory they finished with the population from another front, equally disastrous.

The Spanish came looking for copper, found gold and devastated the existing population that crossed their path. Before the conquest, the population reached an average of 47 years of life. In contrast, after the territorial expansion campaigns, they barely reached 22.

Subjects of God and the Crown

The Franciscan friars They came to the New World with the intention of converting the souls of the indigenous communities to Catholicism. In this way, they would be subjects of God — but of Spain as well. Brian Codding, an anthropologist at the University of Utah, compares mortality in this period to those of the bubonic plague throughout Europe.

The case of central California is iconic in this area. Of approximately 43 thousand inhabitants, only 7,800 after the arrival of the Spanish. The study points to the Spanish mission system in the region as the main responsible for this population decline – even more than the spread of smallpox.

Armed with soldiers, dogs, horses and firearms, the Catholic priests had the task of collecting souls to dominate the territory, no matter if they were stripped, Meanwhile, of the body they inhabited.

