The Operation Oikos It has a new research plot, in the fight against illegal betting in Spanish football. Carlos Aranda is again the protagonist of alleged irregularities around what happened at Getafe – Villarreal on the last day of the 2018-19 League, and the involvement of the striker in the Azulón team, Jorge Molina, to whom the police intervened the mobile phone, It would respond to a series of connections that could be based on the ties established in the locker rooms of some historic Spanish soccer clubs.

The investigation known this Friday revolves around a bet for Getafe-Villarreal, with Jorge Molina as one of the suspects as an intermediary in the operation. The veteran Getafe striker was reportedly proposed by Paco Esteban, in his conversation with Aranda, as a possible hook in the Getafe locker room. “With Molina very, very well,” wrote Esteban, answering Aranda’s question about his relationship “with the captain of Getafe.”

As the footballer assured after knowing the publicity of the investigation, Esteban and Molina coincided in Elche, in the last months of the 2009-2010 season, a squad to which he also belonged Miguel Ángel Tena, current coach of Juvenil A of Villarreal and that he appears on the papers as another of the men to whom the police requested the intervention of the mobile, as well as in the conversation between Esteban and Aranda. Further, Paco Esteban had coincided with Tena in the Poli Ejido, in the 2006-2007 season.

The link between Tena and Molina, beyond their coexistence in Elche and participation, as members of Villarreal and Getafe, in the central party of the operation, would be in Sevillano Sunday, player representative and coaches who would have worked with both, and who also appears in the leaked conversations. “Jorge Molina has Sevillano as his representative, and Sevillano has Tena, who was his player, in Villarreal,” Esteban said in a voice note for Aranda.

Granada 74, link between Aranda and Esteban

Of course, Paco Esteban and Carlos Aranda also have a soccer link that could explain their personal relationship. The former footballers shared costumes at the Granada 74, a short-lived team, but one that reached the Spanish second division in the season 2007-2008, with Aranda and Esteban as attackers for the squad. Now, a scandal and alleged match-fixing could have serious consequences for both, months after Aranda’s involvement in the first chapter of Operation Oikos.