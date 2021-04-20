The connection between Facebook and WhatsApp will be voluntary for users according to WABetaInfo

The integration of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp will not be mandatory and you can continue using either of the two independently.

Facebook has been working for some time so that all its messaging applications can communicate with each other and now, everything seems to indicate that the integration between Messenger and WhatsApp is getting closer and closer, but It will be up to each user to decide if they want to link them or not.

Messenger and WhatsApp integration continues

Thanks to the specialized medium WABetaInfo we have learned that the applications researcher Alessandro Paluzzi has discovered a hidden change in Messenger that you have shared on your social networks: we can chat with our WhatsApp contacts from Facebook Messenger.

As he explains in this Twitter thread, Paluzzi has achieved show what this integration will look like when available, although you have not tried it yet. As we can see in the attached image, we can talk to our WhatsApp contacts without leaving the Facebook Messenger app, which seems to indicate that they will share the agendas of both applications so that we have access to the contacts of any of them.

A certain app is already working on integrating another certain app 👀 – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) July 5, 2020

But the key point of this new information is that this integration will be optional and the user will be able to decide if he wants to link WhatsApp and Messenger or not, as is the case today with Instagram and Facebook. This implies that, in the event that you do not agree to connect both accounts, you can keep using WhatsApp without any limitation.

In addition, the integration of these two messaging services would have an added advantage for users that is none other than WhatsApp could receive some improvements that have been recently implemented in Messenger as reactions to messages.

After the integration that already exists between Instagram and Facebook and the future link between Messenger and WhatsApp, the next step for the social network would be integrate the three messaging services in a single application, something we are likely to see sooner rather than later.

