Conmebol presented its protocols for the return of football (. / Jorge Adorno)

This Friday, the Conmebol He unveiled his protocol for the return of football. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the agency established a series of measures to be taken by clubs and national teams once the return to continental competitions is ruled. In addition, he confirmed that in September of this year the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be held.

Through a teleconference, the members of the Conmebol Council unanimously approved two documents. First of all, the Protocol of Medical Recommendations for Trainings, Trips and Competitions, and secondly, the Operational Manual for Arrivals and Departures at airports. Both have already been forwarded to member countries.

The agency emphasized that these measures aim to « guarantee that the return of continental football is carried out with the maximum guarantees and preventive measures for all those who are part of the sports show ”.

The Protocol establishes certain guidelines that must be applied in training, travel and competitions. These recommendations include hand washing, obligation to perform Covid-19 tests, respect for social distancing, the use of items such as masks and masks and the prohibition of group celebrations or the exchange of T-shirts, among others.

Alejandro Domínguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) (. / Nathalia Aguilar / Archive)

« It is essential to face the reactivation of football with a framework document of general prevention procedures and measures that can be applied as a minimum common in the different Member Associations, and thus guarantee the health of all ”he said Alejandro Domínguez, President of Conmebol.

A few hours before making the documents public, from Conmebol they had clarified that their approval does not imply setting dates or deadlines for the return of continental competitions.

Finally, the entity that governs football on the continent confirmed that the South American Qualifiers will be played in September with the previously established format. In any case, he made it clear that these qualifying bodies are FIFA’s competences and that, therefore, that body is in charge of determining the dates of the matches.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The AFA and Guild members created a fund to assist players who run out of a club from June 30

Conmebol reopened its offices: « We want the Copa Libertadores and the Sudamericana to be played again as soon as possible »

The scenario that Conmebol manages in the face of the restart of the South American and Libertadores Cups