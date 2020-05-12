The Conmebol will meet this Wednesday by videoconference to its Board of Directors to analyze the next scenarios of that sport after the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the impact of the $ 79 million in aid to national associations due to the stoppage of competitions.

The Council, made up of a president, three vice-presidents and seven directors, is convened “to debate the next scenarios that South American football must face,” the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) announced in a statement. South American football is debated in a gradual process so that the ball rolls back into the stadiums, although in Brazil the focus of the pandemic continues at an exponential level of growth.

Regarding the financial relief due to the delay caused by the quarantine that has been in force in most member countries since last March, Conmebol recalled that it advanced a total of $ 79 million to national clubs and associations. It also details that this amount “is distributed among the 55 million advanced to clubs, the 10 million advanced from Copa América to the different Member Associations and the additional 14 million corresponding to the Evolution Funds.”

“To all this is added the impulse of Covid-19 Funds in association with FIFA or the empowerment of football venues by Member Clubs and Associations to deal with the effects of the pandemic in different countries of the continent,” underlines the report. The coronavirus caused the temporary stoppage of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana and the suspension of the first two days of the qualifying round for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, which were due to take place in late March.

At a video conference executive meeting last April, the Conmebol Council did not announce resumption dates for those club tournaments. Regarding the qualifying rounds for the Qatar World Cup, the Council ratified an earlier decision by FIFA to start next September.

