The Conjuring 3: Vera Farmiga says it’s more of a love story than a horror story – Tomatazos

Surely they remember The Conjuring – 86% for the terrifying witch Bathsheba or the demon Valak, but what has really fascinated actress Vera Farmiga is not the supernatural and the thrill of making horror films, but the relationship between her character and Patrick Wilson’s. For the interpreter, the next installment in the saga, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is more of a love story than one of scares, ghosts and demons.

According to Screen Rush, at a press conference, the actress Vera farmiga She explained that what keeps her excited about working on the saga that James Wan started is the love affair between Lorraine Warren and Ed Warren, the demonologists on whom the films are based and who were a pair of supernatural investigators in the real life. This said about how important their relationship will be in The spell 3:

What I find fascinating is that they are the embodiment of love. It’s more of a love story than a horror story for me and that’s what makes it so unique and successful. That is why I enjoy coming back and I believe that that message of love, not only among the Warrens, but because of the work they do and the people they help, that lack of selfishness, that compassion, that incarnation of love is really something holy and special that makes it digestible and beautiful.

The relationship between the two is undoubtedly a constant in the first two films. Since the original film, Ed (Wilson) has been concerned about the effect facing the spirit that haunts the Perron family. In The Conjuring 2: The Enfield Case – 80%, it is Lorraine who is tormented by apparently premonitory visions in which her husband dies during one of his jobs, which are inflicted by a demon to discourage her from acting against him.

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It It will be the first installment in the series to not tell a story about a haunted house. It will also be the first to be directed not by James Wan, but by Michael Chaves, director of The Curse of La Llorona – 39%. That spin-off did not get the response from the public that would have been expected and is one of numerous spin-offs that have been made of these films like the Annabelle franchise.

As you know, the Warrens were a real life couple. The new film will tell the case, also based on real events, of the trial of Arne cheyenne johnson, a young man who murdered his landlord and tried to defend himself legally for the crime by claiming that he had been possessed by a demon, which had been exorcised with the help of the Warrens from the body of a child and during which Johnson was present.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is one of the most anticipated horror releases of the year. The film was to be released last year, but the pandemic did not allow it. The studio finally decided to release it on June 4 in both theaters and HBO Max. In Mexico it seems that this date will be respected, but it is not yet known if it will also reach the platform, since it still does not have a launch date, although it is known that it will be in the same month.

