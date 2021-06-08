‘The Conjuring 3’ tops the US box office

“The Conjuring 3” topped the United States box office this weekend and Canada by surpassing another proposal of the cinema of scares like “A quiet place: part 2” and becoming the best R-rated premiere in the pandemic since theaters reopened.

According to the data published this Monday by the Box Office Mojo portal, the third installment of the horror saga that premiered in theaters and on HBO Max last Friday, raised $ 24 million compared to A quiet place, which raised $ 19.5 million in ticket sales.

The film tells of a young boy’s fight for the soul, but things turn completely mind-boggling when a murder suspect testifies in defense that a demon forced him to commit the crime.

What was not expected is that the reviews for the film of paranormal situations were not entirely positive, as there are critics who have even said that it does not look like a horror film but a suspense film, but the figures do not lie and It is said that for lovers of the seventh art, this genre is their favorite.

Next, we share the rest of the estimated ticket sales, from Friday to Sunday, in theaters in the United States and Canada, according to the digital media analysis and measurement consultancy, ‘Comscore’: